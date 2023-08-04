A “Hero Ride” honoring wounded veterans will roll through Killeen on Sunday. Motorcyclists are encouraged to take part.
The Purple Heart Riders will lead the “Hero Ride” from the Horny Toad Harley Davidson in Temple to the VFW Post 3393 in Kempner, along Interstate 14 and U.S. Highway 190. The ride will be free to join and leaves at 11 a.m. Sunday.
“All motorcycles and vehicles are welcome to join and show their patriotism,” said Rod Ford, an organizers and Purple Heart veteran.
There will be a donation box and events such as a corn hole tournament and a pool tournament at 1 p.m.
Attendees can sign up for the corn hole tournament through the Scorholio app; pool tournament sign-ups start at noon at the post.
The ride is part of multiple events this weekend organized by VFW Post 3393, Silver Wings Saloon and the Purple Heart riders to recognize Purple Heart Weekend in the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area.
All proceeds will go to the Military Order of Purple Heart Chapter 1876, a local veterans organization.
“I’m hoping we will have up to 100 or more riders,” Ford said. “I’m looking forward to everyone supporting the fallen and wounded soldier.”
On Saturday, a brunch will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Charlie R. Green Memorial Hall in Harker Heights. Brunch will cost $20 per person.
Later in the day, the Silverwings Saloon in Killeen will have live music by Jesse Dean from 3 to 5 p.m. and The Greg Showman Band from 6 to 9 p.m.
There will be a silent auctions, a raffle and a donation box for elementary school supplies and clothes at the Silverwings Saloon. A plate of food will be $10.
