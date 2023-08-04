Parade

About 60 members with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association gathered  to ride in the Copperas Cove Veterans Day Parade in 2018.

 Matt Payne | Herald

A “Hero Ride” honoring wounded veterans will roll through Killeen on Sunday. Motorcyclists are encouraged to take part.

The Purple Heart Riders will lead the “Hero Ride” from the Horny Toad Harley Davidson in Temple to the VFW Post 3393 in Kempner, along Interstate 14 and U.S. Highway 190. The ride will be free to join and leaves at 11 a.m. Sunday.

The Rocker

Good intentions. But the price of serving Israel is high.

