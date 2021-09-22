Dozens of area residents attended the burial of Spc. Billy Mark Guinn of DeSoto, a veteran of the U.S. Army, Wednesday morning at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Guinn, who served in the Army from June 27, 1974, to Aug. 3, 1976, had no family members attend the burial, known as an unaccompanied veteran’s funeral.
However, cemetery officials and local veterans groups earlier this week shared the news of the unaccompanied veteran’s funeral, inviting people to attend.
At the burial Wednesday, about 150 people attended, including local motorcycle clubs. Close to 70 motorcycles were counted at the event.
With no next-of-kin present at the burial, a representative from the Veterans Land Board, which runs the cemetery, accepted the United States flag on the family’s behalf.
