He was not buried alone.
Dozens of people — including veterans, active-duty military personnel and others — attended the burial service of an Army veteran who did not have any family present when he was buried at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen on Tuesday.
Last week, cemetery officials sent a call-out to the local veterans community and others to attend the burial for Josef Benacan, who served in the Army from Jan. 12, 1953 to Dec. 9, 1960.
About 75 people showed up for the Tuesday service, including local motorcyclists, active-duty troops, veterans and an Army honor guard.
