Several events to remember fallen service members are planned for the Killeen area in observation of Memorial Day.
The City of Harker Heights and the Area Veterans Advisory Committee will host a Memorial Day walk at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights. A ceremony will be held at the park’s amphitheater prior to the walk. Carl Levin Park is located at 400 Miller’s Crossing.
The Area Veterans Advisory Committee and area veteran organizations will hold a Memorial Day ceremony and wreath laying at 10 a.m. Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. The cemetery is located at 11463 State Highway 195. The guest speaker will be Col. Ian Palmer, commander, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.
Also on Monday at the veterans cemetery, from 3 to 4 p.m., local youth group MECATX will conduct the annual “Memorial Day Ceremony of Cascading Taps and Grave Side Standby.”
The group will be playing taps for deceased veterans.
“If anyone would like a veteran honored with a graveside TAPS, after the musical introduction. please get a printed grave map from info center and give to our lead musician,” according to the group.
The city of Kempner is hosting a Memorial Day ceremony at its park Monday. The public is invited to attend the ceremony at Sylvia Tucker Memorial Park, 12641 E. U.S. Highway 190 in Kempner.
The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Monday.
The public is invited to attend all of the events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.