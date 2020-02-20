This weekend is packed with events tailored to a variety of interests and hobbies. The semi-annual Hood Howdy event will be at Club Hood, welcoming new soldiers and their families to Fort Hood. If golfing with friends is your thing, check out the Phantom Warrior Golf Scramble, or head to the Texas Area Builders Association Home and Garden Show for ideas on how to beautify your living space. Information on these and more included below.
Festivals, Events
The Texas Mission of Mercy free dental clinic will be from Feb. 21 to 22 at Fairway Middle School, 701 Whitlow Drive, Killeen. This traveling dental clinic serves the uninsured or low-income community with basic dental services such as fillings, cleanings, and extractions. Advanced dental services such as crowns, bridges, and dentures will not be provided. Registration for this first-come, first-serve event will begin at 5 a.m. each day. Patients should bring a complete list of their prescription medications and plan to stay all day to acquire services.
The Phantom Warrior Golf Scramble will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 21 at The Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Battalion Ave., Fort Hood. This four-person team scramble event is $35 per person, which includes lunch, with an additional $5 for optional mulligan. On-site registration is from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. Call 254-287-4130 for more information, or to sign up in advance.
The Hood Howdy event will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 21 at Club Hood, 5764 Wainwright Drive, Fort Hood. This free event will include vendors and other agencies in the Fort Hood area that will provide information and resources to incoming soldiers and their families.
The Texas Area Builders Association Home and Garden Show will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 21, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 22, and noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Admission is $10 per day for adults and kids 12 and under are free.
Chick-fil-A Killeen, 1400 E. Central Texas Expressway, is hosting a Car Show from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 22. Visitors can enjoy cars outside in the parking lot, then head inside for some breakfast.
The Refuge Mobile Food Pantry is handing out free, healthy food from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 22 at Hettie Halstead Elementary, 910 N. Main St., Copperas Cove. If there is inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled.
The Junior Service League of Killeen is hosting a Princess for a Day event from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 22 at the Killeen Community Center, 2201. E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. This event is meant to provide free prom dresses and attire for area high school students with a valid school ID.
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful is hosting an Eco Fling from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. There will be eco-friendly crafts, a fashion show, food trucks, vendors, and more at this free event.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting a crawfish boil from noon until sold out Feb. 22. Plates are $12 each and include crawfish and sides.
The 7 Seas Aquarium at the Temple Mall, 3111 S. 31st St., Temple, is having its Grand Opening at 10 a.m. Feb. 24. This will include exhibits such as the River Predator Tank and Shark Interactive Experience and Touch Tank.
Relay for Life of Lampasas/Copperas Cove is hosting a fundraising event from 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 25 at McAllister’s Deli, 232 Robert Griffin III Blvd., Copperas Cove. Visitors can tell the cashier they’re there for the fundraiser, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit The American Cancer Society.
The Copperas Cove Chamber and Visitor Center is hosting a Candidate Meet and Greet at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at 408 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Candidates running for local and state positions in the Texas Primary on March 3 will be in attendance.
Family Fun
The city of Killeen will host its annual Daddy Daughter Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 21at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive. This event is for fathers and father figures and their daughters aged 5 to 12. This year’s theme is “Love You to the Moon and Back.” Tickets are $50 per father-daughter couple and $20 per additional child and may be purchased at the Family Recreation Center or online at www.KilleenTexas.gov/KPR. Dinner and dancing are included with each ticket.
The Kids World Mardi Gras event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Killeen Mall Food Court, 2100 S. WS Young Drive.There will be a costume contest, goodie bags, giveaways, and crafts at this free event.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., hosts a recurring STEAM Day the last Tuesday of every month for kids 7 and up, and includes a morning class at 10 a.m. and an afternoon class at 4 p.m. The library also hosts a Spanish for Kids class from 10 to 11 a.m. every first and third Saturday of the month. Kids 7 and up will learn basic Spanish in this free class.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the Dana Peak Park trailhead, Harker Heights. Water and coffee are provided.
The Adult Crochet Group will meet at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the Library Archives room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Members of all crochet skill levels can bring a project to share, work on independently, or receive help on from other members. Call 254-298-5702 for more information.
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit and Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by PONCÉ from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 21, Anthony Garcia from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 22, and Chalkboard Poets from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 23. Barrow is also hosting an Open Mic Night beginning at 6 p.m. Feb. 26.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Bret Mullins from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Feb. 21. Cover: $8. Badlands will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Feb. 22. Cover: $8. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Get a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery is hosting free live music by Larry Hooper from 7 to 11 p.m. Feb. 21 and DeAnna Wendolyn from 8 p.m. to midnight Feb. 22. Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite 105, Salado.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439, Belton, is hosting freelive music by Horace Willis from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 21, Westerly Station from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 22, and acoustic music by Garrett Askins of Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 23.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by Kady Rain and Martian Folk, with special guest Ian Paul, from 9 p.m. to midnight Feb. 22.
The Gatesville Country Music Hall of Fame Show will feature a performance by Jay and Tammy Roy from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 21 at Gatesville City Auditorium, 110 N. Eighth St. Admission is free.
Farmers Markets
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Museums
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is featuring a special exhibit, “At Home in Waco,” which features the styles and stories of the historic homes of Waco, and is based upon the book, “Historic Homes of Waco, Texas” by Kenneth Hafertepe, architectural historian and chair of the Department of Museum Studies at Baylor University. Additionally, a special children’s exhibit, “The Lion Guard,” which features hands-on activities and imaginative play based upon Disney’s “The Lion King” franchise, will be on display until May 10. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a free, themed family day on the first Saturday of the month.Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every last Tuesday of the month. Admission is $4 per person and attendees are welcome to bring a food dish to share. Call 254-501-6399 for more information.
In the Mood Ballroom is hosting a Variety Mix Dance from 8 to 11 p.m. for $7 per person, or come early for the lesson at 7 p.m. and stay for the dance for $10 per person. In the Mood also hosts events and dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, features Tejano and Latin music and dancing. Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
Mangos Nightclub, 702 W. Elms Road in Killeen, features Latin music and dancing Thursdays from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. For more information, call 254-541-8329.
Joker’s Icehouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 9 p.m. with DJ String.
Have upcoming events to include? Email announcements@kdhnews.com. Items run as space is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.