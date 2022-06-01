COPPERAS COVE — Around 300 people attended services Wednesday for retired Army 1st Sgt. Eddie Bell Sr., a longtime Copperas Cove resident and veterans advocate who supported many veterans organizations.
At the time of his death May 25, Bell had been serving as the president of the Department of Texas Korean War Veterans Association and as the national director of KWVA.
Many of the organizations Bell was involved in read proclamations at the service, speaking about how important he had been to their organization and what an integral part he had been to the lives of so many. Copperas Cove Mayor Dan Yancey also proclaimed June 1 as 1st Sgt. (Ret.) Eddie Lee Bell Sr. Day in Copperas Cove.
“When I was the president of the Women’s Army Corps, he was the first one that said, we need to make sure you all know that your service counts,” said retired Sgt. 1st Class Adrienne Evans-Quickley, a member of the Women’s Army Corps Veterans Association Genevieve Chapter and KWVA. “He bridged that gap between us and some of the other organizations. He went to AVAC (Area Veterans Advisory Committee) and said, how long do they have to be here before we let them know that they are a part of us? We served together, they always served together. We’ll always remember that.
“Those are the things that make Eddie Bell the community leader that we knew him as.”
Evans-Quickley said she served in Germany at the same time as Bell and the late retired Command Sgt. Maj. Elijah King, all of whom ended up retiring from Fort Hood and staying in the area.
One of the lasting legacies Bell will leave behind is an interment fund he started to ensure no veteran whose family couldn’t afford a funeral would go without one, she said.
“When Willie Browning passed, someone who gave so much to this community, he started what we call the interment fund through the Korean War Veterans Association,” Evans-Quickley said. “That interment fund has served to take care of many families and many of the veterans who would not have been able to be buried because when they lose the soldier, a lot of them are losing their main source of income. Mr. Bell solved that. That’s the Eddie Bell I know. That’s the person that, there was no task too big.”
Browning was a former Army captain who helped more than 100,000 veterans in the Fort Hood area with their Department of Veterans Affairs disability claims.
“I was the one who got the proclamation done by our mayor, because he’s a longtime resident of Copperas Cove and he was very integral in a lot of different veterans organizations,” said Cove Councilwoman Joann Courtland, who also serves as the director of the nonprofit Operation Stand Down-Central Texas, which helps homeless veterans. “He was a really big supporter of us (OSDCT) and had been for many years, since we first met him at our Area Veterans Advisory Committee. He was always there if we needed him for anything.”
Courtland said Bell was a true servant leader who believed and cared about those around him.
“I remember one of the first big things was when Willie Browning passed away and the family was having trouble with the burial, so Operation Stand Down stepped up and provided some donations for the funeral,” she said. “And that’s when he wanted to try and start a veterans funeral fund to make sure that no veteran couldn’t be buried because of lack of funding. If he told you ‘I’m going to do this,’ he was a man of his word, 100%.”
After the service at Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church in Cove, Bell was interred with full military honors at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. The military honors were provided by the 1st Cavalry Division Honor Team.
