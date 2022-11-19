Frigid temperatures in Central Texas didn’t deter people from attending the 41st annual Fort Hood Spouses’ Club Holiday Bazaar in Killeen on Saturday.
Hundreds of people of all ages braved the winter-like weather and filled the Killeen Civic and Conference Center throughout the day. The bazaar is family oriented and continues Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The annual event features over 120 vendors including: Food, beverages, arts, crafts, home goods and services.
All ticket sales proceeds go directly to their outreach account which benefits selected local charities, President Melissa Sims said. She said last year’s event raised over $50,000, but she hopes to exceed that number this year.
Sims said they are very lucky to have some of the best volunteers in the area; they could do none of this without their volunteers who are their backbone.
She said that “we elect to hold this event each year because it’s tradition and to do something big to involve the community while giving back at the same time.”
Photos with “Santa” and “The Grinch” are also available at the event, with proceeds going to Santa’s Workshop, which helps provide gifts for local military children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.