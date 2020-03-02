Fort Hood officials on Monday announced that the Bell County Sheriff’s Office will be closing the right lane and shoulder of Interstate 14 West at T.J. Mills Boulevard Tuesday and Wednesday in support of a major event for high school students on post.
The lane closure will be from from 9 to 11 a.m. in order for the student buses to have easier access to the event.
Fort Hood is hosting the U.S. Army Basic Training Experience, a career expo for high school students which will take place on Sadowski Parade Field both days. Tank Destroyer Boulevard, between T.J. Mills Boulevard and 58th Street on post, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
