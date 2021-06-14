FORT HOOD — Soldiers, veterans and their families across III Corps and Fort Hood gathered Monday to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 246th birthday.
Early Monday, the 1st Cavalry Division participated in a nationwide virtual reenlistment ceremony presided over by Gen. James McConville, Chief of Staff of the Army, in which 15 Fort Hood soldiers reenlisted into the Army along with hundreds of soldiers across the Army. Later that afternoon, the division held a cake-cutting ceremony on Cooper Field.
As part of the festivities, III Corps and Fort Hood commander Lt. Gen. Pat White hosted a tank unveiling ceremony at Fort Hood’s Bernie Beck Gate near the Marvin Leath Visitors Center. One of the first-ever M1 experimental tanks, manufactured in 1985, has been relocated from the 1st Cavalry Division Museum to the T.J. Mills Boulevard access road on Fort Hood.
The big Army Birthday Celebration at Sadowski Parade Field near the III Corps Headquarters featured the 1st Cavalry Division Band and a virtual concert by Gary Sinise & The Lt. Dan Band. There were also military equipment displays, gaming trucks, sporting events and food trucks available for the hundreds of soldiers and their families in attendance.
The official festivities included a ceremonial cake cutting with the youngest and oldest soldiers on Fort Hood — Pvt. Christian Sieh, 18, and Sgt. Maj. Frank Flores, 59 — assisting III Corps leadership in cutting the cake.
“We asked for a day in the 70s with just a few clouds, and as usual, the weatherman got it all messed up,” White joked. “Thanks for being out here, because I know it’s smoking hot.”
White said a lot of people came together within a very short time to put the birthday event together, because as recently as one month ago, they were unsure whether they would be able to hold the event due to coronavirus measures.
After thanking all those who made it birthday celebration possible, to include the local community, Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and the 1st Cavalry Division Band, White made a special point to thank all the culinary experts who made all the cakes across the post, to include “the one we’re about to cut that’s melting because I keep talking.”
After saying happy birthday, White asked everyone to “have a great evening, please hydrate yourselves, watch out for each other, and just make sure you’re looking each other in the eye if you’re going to stay out here for more than an hour.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.