The Combined Joint Task Force for Operation Inherent Resolve, currently led by III Corps, Fort Hood's top headquarters unit, has issued a statement on the ongoing mission to defeat the Islamic State group.
"Our first priority is protecting all Coalition personnel committed to the defeat of Daesh," according to the statement, using another word for the Islamic State group, or ISIS. "Repeated rocket attacks over the last two months by elements of Kata'ib Hezbollah have caused the death of Iraqi Security Forces personnel and a U.S. civilian. As a result we are now fully committed to protecting the Iraqi bases that host Coalition troops. This has limited our capacity to conduct training with partners and to support their operations against Daesh and we have therefore paused these activities, subject to continuous review. We remain resolute as partners of the Government of Iraq and the Iraqi people that have welcomed us into their country to help defeat ISIS. We remain ready to return our full attention and efforts back to our shared goal of ensuring the lasting defeat of Daesh."
