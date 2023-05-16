Cattermole

Soldiers with the 1st Cavalry Division welcome incoming III Armored Corps Deputy Commanding General for Support U.K. Maj. Gen. Ben Cattermole during a ceremony at the III Armored Corps Headquarters on May 4.

 Capt. Nick Beavers | Army

III Corps and Fort Cavazos recently bid farewell to both of the corps’ deputy commanders in a ceremony at the unit headquarters and welcomed in a new deputy commander for support from the United Kingdom.

Maj. Gen. Christopher G. Beck, deputy commanding general for maneuver, and U.K. Maj. Gen. Michael R. Keating, deputy commanding general for support, and their families were both honored for their service before leaving for new duty stations. The ceremony was held May 4, several days before Fort Hood changed its name to Fort Cavazos on May 9.

