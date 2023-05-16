III Corps and Fort Cavazos recently bid farewell to both of the corps’ deputy commanders in a ceremony at the unit headquarters and welcomed in a new deputy commander for support from the United Kingdom.
Maj. Gen. Christopher G. Beck, deputy commanding general for maneuver, and U.K. Maj. Gen. Michael R. Keating, deputy commanding general for support, and their families were both honored for their service before leaving for new duty stations. The ceremony was held May 4, several days before Fort Hood changed its name to Fort Cavazos on May 9.
Beck will go on to serve as the commander of the U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, according to the III Corps public affairs office. His replacement has not yet been named.
Keating has returned to the United Kingdom, where he will continue his work by leading troops in the British army.
“This is a big corps, and within this corps is a big installation, and I most certainly couldn’t have done it alone,” said Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, III Corps commander, during a ceremony reported by the Fort Cavazos Sentinel. “I certainly put a lot of big rocks in these two gentlemen’s rucksacks. I could not be doing this without their help.”
Keating’s replacement, U.K. Maj. Gen. Ben Cattermole, was welcomed into the III Corps fold during the ceremony.
Cattermole was commissioned in 1996 into The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, an armored regiment based in Germany, and has served around the world including in Bosnia, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan, according to his biography. He has worked in defence intelligence as military assistant to the chief of the general staff and is the author of the British army’s capstone doctrine, “Land Operations.” He has master’s degrees in Classics from Oxford and in international relations.
“Whatever we do is built on the legacy of those who have gone before us,” Cattermole said during his welcome. “We are only caretakers of whatever institution we are privileged to serve. It is a privilege to serve, and my first commitment is to repay that privilege in service to the III Armored Corps.”
