FORT HOOD — III Corps uncased its colors signifying the unit’s return from deployment during a ceremony in front of the III Corps Headquarters building on Friday.
Approximately 400 III Corps Headquarters soldiers deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in September 2019, for a year-long deployment to assist Iraqi Security Forces and Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight to eliminate ISIS.
“Our mission was to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS and give Iraq and the region a chance, some hope, a little bit of stability, a little bit of a secure future, and I can tell you when we got on the plane and flew back here, that mission was accomplished,” said Lt. Gen. Pat White, III Corps and Fort Hood commander.
During the deployment, White said they had service members spread out in Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Jordan and Turkey.
White said his priorities will now focus on issues affecting the installation, some of which occurred during his deployment, like investigations into soldier deaths at Fort Hood. Specifically, surrounding the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen and how those investigative recommendations will be considered and implemented. At least 28 Fort Hood-based soldiers died between September 2019 to September 2020, two of which were deployed.
“I would imagine, I do not know, the way this all would occur would be the secretary of the Army, who would receive all of this information, all of the investigations that have been given to the appropriate families, will determine what, at his level, he wants to take on, and then will begin a process of moving down through the chain of command. There may be something that a four-star general can do and get access to that I cannot,” White explained.
White said that he would embrace any recommendations or implementation having to do with the corps or Fort Hood, and an action plan will be developed that will be reportable back up through the chain of command.
White said he also plans to meet with Guillen’s family.
White said part of his plan involves leader training and focusing on the families of soldiers.
“We have got to recalibrate and get focused on people, and so the first thing we are doing is slowing down for five days, putting our unit leaders through a certification program, so I know they know what they are supposed to be doing, and they know where the resources are to help their soldiers,” White said. “We are going to reach out, and we’re going to get to know the extended families of these soldiers.”
White said some leaders reach out to these extended families, while other leaders do not make that effort, but that this outreach would become mandatory as part of his plan.
“You’re going to know when that soldier has a problem and doesn’t want to talk to the chain of command; who’s the person they call?” White explained.
III Corps headquarters has supported three deployments in the last five years, completing almost 40 months of deployment in that time frame.
“About every 12 months, half leaves, and half stays, and it’s pretty phenomenal that that sacrifice was given to our nation,” White said.
During the deployment, a U.S. operation led to the killing of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Iranian-backed militias attacked the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, a reduction of U.S. military personnel in Iraq occurred, troops in Northeastern Syria were repositioned, and the Enhanced Joint Operations Center-Iraq for anti-ISIS missions was created.
