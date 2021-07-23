III Corps and Fort Hood welcomed a new general to the post this week.
Maj. Gen. Steven Gilland took over as the deputy commander of III Corps and Fort Hood during a ceremony Thursday at Fort Hood.
Gilland, a 1990 graduate of the United States Military Academy, began his career as an infantry officer and has served with 1st Cavalry Divsion, 75th Ranger Regiment and other units throughout the Army.
Gilland’s previous assignment was as the 2nd Infantry Division commander in South Korea. He previously served at Fort Hood as the chief of staff for 1st Cavalry Division from 2014-2015, and commander of 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, from July 2012–April 2014.
He has served multiple deployments to Afghanistan, Africa and Iraq, officials said.
III Corps commander Lt. Gen. Pat White welcomed Gilland during a ceremony Thursday afternoon.
Gilland replaced Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson, who became the 1st Cavalry Division commander earlier this week.
Gilland is one of two deputy commanders for III Corps and Fort Hood. The other is British Maj. Gen. Michael Keating, who joined III Corps in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.