Independent review committee members arrive at Fort Hood

Five civilian members of a committee that will conduct an independent review of Fort Hood arrived in Killeen on Sunday for a two-week fact-finding mission, the Army announced on Monday.
The Fort Hood Independent Review Committee will examine the command climate and culture at Fort Hood and the surrounding military community to determine whether they reflect the Army’s commitment to safety, respect, inclusiveness, diversity, and freedom from sexual harassment, according to an Army news release. While at Fort Hood, the committee members plan to meet with unit leaders, soldiers, local officials, law enforcement and community groups.
The review committee was formed in response to the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who reported to family members that she was sexually harassed at Fort Hood prior to her disappearance and death earlier this year, which the Army is investigating.
In other case, the body Sgt. Elder Fernandes, 23, was found on Aug. 25 in Temple. Fernades had also reported being sexually assaulted prior to him leaving the base. Army investigators said that report was unsubstantiated.
Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, who visited the Killeen-Fort Hood area Aug. 5 and 6, announced the formation of the committee in July.
Prior to traveling to Texas, the committee members spent several days in Virginia reviewing historical data, attending background sessions and finalizing administrative details.
McCarthy and Gen. James McConville, chief of staff of the Army, requested the committee to provide an interim program report by mid-September and a final report by Oct. 30. The assessment will include a review of historical data and statistics; interviews with a wide range of Fort Hood personnel; an evaluation of policies, regulations and procedures regarding sexual assault prevention, sexual harassment, equal opportunity and responses to reports of missing soldiers; an evaluation of leaders’ training, education, abilities and effectiveness; and the command climate at various units and its impact on the safety, welfare and readiness of their soldiers, according to the release.
Committee members Chris Swecker, Jonathan Harmon, Carrie Ricci, Queta Rodriguez and Jack White have a combined 75 years of experience as active-duty military and law-enforcement personnel, and have broad expertise with the law and government investigations, according to the Army.
Fort Hood officials declined to comment Monday on the visit.
