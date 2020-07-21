Fort Hood officials on Tuesday released the name of a soldier found unresponsive July 17 in the vicinity of Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, of Pensacola, Florida, entered the Army in September 2019 as a Bradley Fighting Vehicle mechanic. He was assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, in May 2020.
“The Black Knight family is truly heartbroken by the tragic loss of Pvt. Mejhor Morta. I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones,” said Lt. Col. Neil Armstrong, Morta’s battalion commander. “My thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. Private Morta was a great Trooper and this loss is felt by every member within our formation.”
Morta’s awards and decorations include the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.
The incident is under investigation by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
