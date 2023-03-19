It was 20 years ago today that the aerial bombardment of Iraq began. Monday marks the anniversary of the official beginning of the U.S.-led land invasion, something that would leave a lasting impression on the troops of Fort Hood.

Iraq has taken a toll on Fort Hood soldiers, with hundreds of lives lost over the years and many more wounded. There have been triumphs and tragedies, none of which can be forgotten by the soldiers who lived through them.

Jacob Brooks | Herald The front page of the Dec. 15, 2003, edition of the Killeen Daily Herald carries the news of Saddam Hussein’s capture in Iraq. Hussein was found in a hole by 4th Infantry Division troops.
U.S. Army soldiers from Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division prepare to search an automotive yard in Mosul, 360 kilometers (225 miles) northwest of Baghdad, Iraq on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2007. The battalion conducted a search operation in the Nablus area of the northern Iraqi city. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Gen. James D. Thurman looks on while being honored at a retirement ceremony following more than 38 years of service in the military Nov. 22, 2013, at Sadowski Field at Fort Hood.
Iraqi Army soldiers and U.S. Army troops from Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division enter a garden of a house to be searched during their joint operation in the Amariyah neighborhood of west Baghdad, Iraq on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2007. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Former III Corps and Fort Hood commander Paul Funk II, who later retired as a four-star general, returns from a deployment to Iraq.

