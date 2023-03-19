It was 20 years ago today that the aerial bombardment of Iraq began. Monday marks the anniversary of the official beginning of the U.S.-led land invasion, something that would leave a lasting impression on the troops of Fort Hood.
Iraq has taken a toll on Fort Hood soldiers, with hundreds of lives lost over the years and many more wounded. There have been triumphs and tragedies, none of which can be forgotten by the soldiers who lived through them.
Estimates of the number of Fort Hood soldiers to die in Iraq since 2003 range from 600 to 800. A request to Fort Hood last week for the specific number was not returned by publication time.
Hussein Captured
One of the first triumphs was on Dec. 13, 2003, when members of the 4th Infantry Division — then based out of Fort Hood — captured Saddam Hussein after they found him hiding in a hole in his hometown of Tikrit.
The late retired Gen. Ray Odierno, then a major general in command of 4th ID, said of the capture that “it was him and just a couple of people with him. He was in the bottom of a hole, so there was no way he could fight back.”
The dictator’s capture made headlines worldwide, including on the front page of the Dec. 15, 2003, edition of the Killeen Daily Herald. A massive headline — “We got him” — ran at the top of the page.
It was a proud moment for the division, and the Killeen-Fort Hood area back home.
Black Sunday
A major tragedy occurred on April 4, 2004, when members of 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, were ambushed in Sadr City, a suburb of Baghdad. Eight soldiers were killed in the attack and more than 60 were wounded, the largest casualty count in one day for the 1st Cavalry Division since Vietnam.
Fort Hood’s involvement in Iraq traces back to the beginning, when the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command went to Kuwait to provide support to coalition forces preparing for the invasion in February 2003. Two of the command’s brigades were sent in as support of the invasion. They deployed again from 2006 to 2008 and again in 2009. They returned again in 2014 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS.
The 4th Infantry Division, who first deployed in April 2003 with elements of the 89th Military Police Brigade, was supposed to attack Iraq through Turkey, but the Turkish parliament at the last minute decided to deny entry, forcing the troops to redirect to Kuwait, according to Army archives. While this caused the division to miss the “dramatic march on Baghdad, it was on time for reflexive efforts to secure the country when law and order collapsed.”
According to the 4th Infantry Division Association, 84 4th ID soldiers died during that first year-long deployment. The division returned to Iraq from 2005 to 2006, where 235 soldiers were killed. Their last deployment from Fort Hood, from 2007 to 2009, 113 soldiers gave their lives.
‘Cost to war’
Retired Gen. James Thurman, a Salado resident who led the 4th ID during the 2005 to 2006 deployment, said Iraq at the time was particularly brutal.
“We lost 240 folks out of that task organization and 1,354 wounded, 47 amputees, 25 double or triple,” he said. “There is a cost to war, and when you go into a war, you have to go in it to win it.”
Shortly before the invasion began, Thurman was sent to Kuwait with 3rd Army to plan the ground attack.
“There was no doubt in my mind that we were going to war at that time, even though the president hadn’t made the decision yet, but we were moving out fast to get the land war laid out, to brief the Centcom commander, who was Gen. Tommy Franks at the time.” he said. “This was going to be a decisive land campaign we were planning, which it turned out to be. If you look at the initial results of what happened up there, we did very well. We did what we were told to do, and we got into Baghdad.”
Throughout the war, Fort Hood units were very involved, Thurman said.
“Fort Hood played a heavy role in that war — every time you go to the (Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery) out there, you see the role that Fort Hood played (at the memorial),” he said. “It wasn’t just the combat divisions and the combat formations — it was logistics, it was the air defenders, artillery formations.”
After the initial war was won, the rest of the operations in Iraq until 2011 were against the insurgency.
“When you’re faced with an insurgency, and all of a sudden you have these massive improvised explosive devices — which I believe became the weapon that changed a lot of things in Iraq. It forced us to look at how we were training, how we would equip the force to protect ourselves. It was a revolutionary weapon, the IED.
“I think from an operational standpoint, and tactical standpoints, you look at how the Army had prepared itself with its training, you couldn’t have asked them to do anything better. They did exactly what they were trained to do. I learned a lot out of all that. It was costly in terms of lives and the amount of money, blood and treasure our country spent. But the military does what its political masters tell us to do.”
When the 4th Infantry Division returned to Fort Hood in 2009, it was moved to Fort Carson, Colorado, where it still remains under the chain of command of III Corps, Fort Hood’s top headquarters unit.
1st Cav and III Corps
The deployment of Fort Hood units did not stop as elements of the 1st Cavalry Division headed “over the pond” in 2004. Each of the division’s brigades rotated through Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom until 2010, when the division participated in Operation New Dawn until 2011 and the end of combat operations. The division resumed sending troops to Iraq in 2015 for a short time for Operation Inherent Resolve.
While units from III Corps were constantly in the fight in Iraq from the beginning, the headquarters did not become involved until 2015, when III Corps — under the command of Lt. Gen. Sean MacFarland at the time — was first deployed to take command of Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve. The Islamic State group had begun its takeover of Iraq and Syria at the time, and the mission was clear: Destroy ISIS.
The headquarters returned twice more to command the task force, once in 2017 and again in 2019.
Retired Gen. Paul Funk II, a Temple resident and former III Corps and Fort Hood commander, led the corps headquarters during the 2017 deployment.
“The differences between (Operation Iraqi Freedom) and (Operation Inherent Resolve), was we were advising in 2017, 2018, and the Iraqis, the Syrians and the Kurds were doing the bulk of the fighting when I went as the III Corps commander,” Funk said. “I was the 1st Cavalry Division commander when we went over to Iraq in 2014, and elements of all of my units came through there to start the fight against ISIS.”
Funk deployed multiple times from Fort Hood to Iraq, starting in 2006 to 2008 as the commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.
“We committed to major ground combat, and consequently it put us on a rotational schedule that impacted us (Fort Hood) for the next 20 years,” he said. “Those were tough times.”
Funk’s deployments came at a time when coalition forces were slowly transitioning the combat role to primarily the Iraqi army.
“They weren’t there yet, but they were starting to get in there,” Funk said. “So we brought in the military transition teams during that time frame to begin to put them in the front of the fight. You saw the transition in our strategies, you saw the transition in our force structure and you saw the transition in our equipment. So it was an incredible time of transition.”
Funk said he really hasn’t figured out just how he was personally affected by serving in Iraq.
“The sacrifices of the families, the sacrifices of individual soldiers, the sacrifice of the nation. I think it really boils down to ‘make it matter,’” he said. “Those that made that sacrifice, the commitment to service, that commitment to one another, make it matter. I would tell those who have served that their service did matter, and that sacrifice made a difference.
“We can never truly repay the debt of those times.”
