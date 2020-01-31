FORT HOOD — The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team “Ironhorse,” 1st Cavalry Division, welcomed a new command sergeant major on Friday during a ceremony at Fort Hood’s Cooper Field.
Command Sgt. Maj. Calvin Hall, most recently the senior enlisted advisor for Cobra Team Operations Group at Fort Irwin, California, assumed responsibility as the brigade’s top enlisted soldier by accepting the Ironhorse colors from Col. Michael D. Schoenfeldt, the brigade’s commander.
The position was most recently held by Command Sgt. Maj. James L. Light Jr.
Light left the brigade early after being hand-selected to take over the position of senior enlisted advisor for Fort Hood’s 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade and is currently deployed to Afghanistan on a train, advise and assist mission.
