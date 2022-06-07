FORT HOOD — Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, in conjunction with III Corps and Fort Hood, is hosting more than 2,000 medical and military support personnel this week for a Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise to train medical personnel in combat casualty care, aeromedical care and forward resuscitation surgical team care.
The training includes Tri-Service Military Residency Program students and medical personnel from Army, Navy and Air Force medical teams, including active duty, National Guard and Reserves. The comprehensive exercise includes personnel from units across Fort Hood and allied units training on post such as the Dutch and the United Arab Emirates.
The purpose of the exercise is to train on current practices of military medicine on topics such as the patient perspective, damage control for resuscitation/surgery, techniques to get enough blood for combat casualties in combat zones where stored blood is not available and to even learn the overall care of the military working dog in situations where there may be both a human and dog casualty to work on when there are no veterinarians available, said Lt. Col. Christopher Mitchell, the program director for Darnall’s Residency Program. The training incorporates all levels of medical care, from emergency room doctors and surgeons to the medics on the ground.
“When we’re looking at the JEMX, we started by saying, how do we add some of this tactical battlefield medicine into the training program in the very limited amount of time we have,” Mitchell, who is responsible for the training, said. “My residents are working 70-80 hours a week already, so I didn’t have a lot of excess time to just throw in extra training.”
Part of that training puts doctors in situations they may not be comfortable with — such as dragging medical dummies through obstacle courses with full gear while simulating being shot at — normally the job of the enlisted medics.
“But I’m making doctors do it, who aren’t trained ... It’s hard,” Mitchell said. “Part of the reason for the training is we want you to know it’s hard. You have to one, think about how you’re setting yourself up to be ready to do that, but also build training programs so your medics know how to do that. Because in a combat environment, most of the time it’s the medic who is doing that, or the infantryman, or the cavalryman.”
For two flight medics from the Louisiana Army National Guard who are participating in the exercise, the training quickly became real as they were randomly thrown through a medical lane at the Medical Simulation Training Center on post. In a room filled with smoke, blaring music and a medical dummy with unknown injuries, Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Hogan and Staff Sgt. Todd Marchese, both with Detachment 1, D Company, 2-151 Aviation Regiment quickly got to work in a ground-side situation they normally would not be a part of.
“You never know when you’re going to be needed,” Hogan said. “When it’s thrown upon you, it really brings out your training and forces you to act in the moment to better the patient. We don’t know when, where, how, whether your in uniform or out of uniform.”
Hogan said the training so far had been amazing and hopes to come back to future JEMXs at Fort Hood.
“It’s beneficial because everyone gets a little piece and sees what everyone else gets to do,” the 20-year veteran said. “I’d love to be here next year and follow-on years after that. It’s invaluable.”
Marchese, a 16-year veteran, said this type of training helps prepare medical professionals at all levels for when a real-life situation occurs.
“Everybody has got to be on the same page when stuff happens,” he said. “We can’t always be getting used to how each other operates when we’re overseas somewhere and something does go down. We have to know each others backgrounds and what to expect from the next person.”
The exercise will conclude on Friday.
