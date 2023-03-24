Cavazos

Fort Hood will officially change its name to Fort Cavazos on May 9 in honor of the late Gen. Richard Edward Cavazos, who once commanded Fort Hood.

 Courtesy images

Fort Hood will officially change its name to Fort Cavazos on May 9, officials said Friday.

The "redesignation" will honor the "Texas-born hero of the Korean and Vietnam wars, Gen. Richard Edward Cavazos. The ceremony will be held at the III Armored Corps Headquarters here," Fort Hood said in a news release.

don76550

It will always be Ft Hood to me. I am not in the business of appeasing left wing snow flake history revisionists.

TxPrivateDet

Another STUPID, expensive, unnecessary, and BIGOTED play by our idiotic government to erase history. I for one will not ever call FORT HOOD by any other name.

