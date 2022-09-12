Job fair

A job fair hosted by Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary is held at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, in March 2021. The same organizations are hosting a job fair at Fort Hood on Wednesday.

 Courtesy Photo | RecruitMilitary

Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary are joining forces with organizations to attract, hire and retain military-trained talent in the Fort Hood area on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lone Star Conference Center on Fort Hood.

This is a free hiring event for all transitioning members of the military, veterans, military spouses and families.

