Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary are joining forces with organizations to attract, hire and retain military-trained talent in the Fort Hood area on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lone Star Conference Center on Fort Hood.
This is a free hiring event for all transitioning members of the military, veterans, military spouses and families.
Leaving the military to pursue a career in the civilian world is a difficult mission for transitioning service members and their families, according to news release from the job fair organizers. Unsure of how to navigate the civilian structures of the workforce, military service members are left to navigate the process within a firm timeline and with little support. That’s where RecruitMilitary steps in to lead the journey of job seekers into civilian roles that produce long term careers.
Over 90 of the nation’s top employers will be in attendance, ready to network with the Fort Hood military community. Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.
The Lone Star Conference Center is located at Building 5764 on 24th Street on post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.