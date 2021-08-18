Joseph Galloway, a longtime journalist who embedded with the 1st Cavalry Division during the Vietnam War, has died, according to social media reports by the 1st Cavalry Division Association and other military veteran groups.
Galloway, who was 79, died on Wednesday, according to a social media post by The Greatest Generations Foundation’s Facebook page.
“With great sadness, we learned the pass of Vietnam War Hero and one of America’s premier war and foreign correspondents, Joseph Lee Galloway,” according to the post.
Galloway’s wife, Grace, posted on her Facebook in recent days that her husband had a massive heart attack earlier this month, and has been in out and out of the hospital since then.
Joseph “Joe” Galloway, who covered 1st Cavalry Division’s Battle of the Ia Drang Valley in 1965, maintained a relationship with the division in the decades after the war.
Galloway helped write the book “We Were Soldiers Once ... and Young,” which detailed 1st Cavalry’s historic Battle of Ia Drang Valley. The book became a movie in 2002, starring Mel Gibson.
When Galloway arrived to Vietnam in early 1965, “I knew nothing about war except what I had learned from watching John Wayne movies,” he told the Herald in a 2015 article.
He said he thought the war would be over quick after Marines landed in Vietnam.
“My first week on the ground with the Marines taught me that that was probably not the case. ... That was out of sheer ignorance of the situation, of the enemy, of the culture, of the country. I was as ignorant as most Americans were, but I had to learn very quickly and combat is a very stiff task master. You learn quickly or you get killed.”
Eventually, he came to realize that the war would take massive resources, especially with Vietnam’s large borders that could easily be infiltrated by both sea and land.
After the 1st Cavalry Division, along with its 435 helicopters, arrived to Vietnam in September 1965, Galloway began covering the First Team.
One of his early experiences with the 1st Cavalry was a march with the 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment.
The soldiers had marched all day through thick jungle, into a high altitude level, crossing a stream.
“Right before dark, we forded a swift mountain stream, quite cold. It was about neck deep,” Galloway said.
They camped for the night in a clearing on the other side of the stream. No fires, cigarettes or other lights were allowed.
“It was probably the coldest night I’d ever spent wrapped in a poncho, just wet. The next morning I thought would never come.”
But eventually it did, and as the light was coming over the horizon, Galloway took out a piece of C-4 explosive to boil some water for coffee.
“I had just got my canteen cup boiling, and was about to put the coffee powder in, and I looked up and there were two guys standing on the lip of my foxhole: a lieutenant colonel named Hal Moore and his battalion sergeant major, Basil Plumley,” Galloway said in 2015. “Moore looked at me and he looked at my hot water, and he said, ‘Son, in my outfit, everybody shaves in the morning, including reporters.’ ... I shook my head and dug out my razor and my soap, and re-purposed my canteen cup of hot water.”
Moore and Galloway eventually became close friends, and together wrote “We Were Soldiers Once ... and Young,” which detailed 1st Cavalry’s historic Battle of Ia Drang Valley. The book became a movie in 2002, starring Mel Gibson as Moore.
