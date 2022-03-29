The federal case against two Fort Hood theft suspects is set to be decided by a jury in Corpus Christi next month.
Co-defendants and Army veterans Jessica Elaintrell Smith and Brandon Dominic Brown were charged in federal court last year after an investigation allegedly revealed a scheme to steal and then use the internet to sell thermal scopes, night vision goggles and military radios valued at more than $2.1 million, according to a seven-page criminal complaint filed in the case.
After being indicted last year, Smith and Brown each entered not-guilty pleas to a charge of conspiracy to commit theft of government property. Smith also is facing one count of theft of government property.
Jury selection in both Smith and Brown’s cases is set to begin on April 11, in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton. A pretrial conference is set for April 4.
Although the thefts allegedly occurred in Bell County, which is within the U.S. District Court’s Western District of Texas, the cases are being heard in Southern District because the sales activity allegedly happened in Nueces County.
A third co-defendant, Nathan Nichols, of Corpus Christi has “pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal sensitive government property from the U.S. Army installation at Fort Hood in June 2021,” according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice on March 21. “Sentencing has been set for June 21 before U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos.”
The allegations
The Army’s investigation began after officials discovered on June 17, 2021, that the locks had been cut on 17 Conex shipping containers at Fort Hood. An audit completed on June 21, 2021, showed that 137 items were missing: 72 scopes, 60 radios, three night-vision devices and two receiver/transmitters.
An investigator searched the internet to see if he could identify the stolen property advertised for resale. After finding a thermal scope for sale on eBay for $4,500, the investigator was able to match the serial number to the Fort Hood theft. The same person, who later was determined to be Nichols, had other items listed for sale that matched the serial numbers of the goods from Fort Hood, so a search warrant was conducted at his residence.
There, police found more than $1.2 million in currency and 63 items that were confirmed stolen by the Army, according to the complaint. Police also located a phone that allegedly had conversations saved with a person who later was determined to be Smith.
“Agents then began investigating Smith for possible involvement in the case,” according to court records. “Smith is a veteran of the U.S. Army whose most recent duty station was Fort Hood. Smith was discharged in 2016. Smith was also formerly employed as a clerk by a contractor on Fort Hood.”
Investigators checked surveillance videos of the access gate, which allegedly showed Smith entering Fort Hood twice on the night of June 16, 2021, and a man later determined to be Brown entering once on June 16 and again on June 17, 2021.
“His first entrance on post was within 15 minutes of Smith’s second entrance that night,” according to court records. “Record checks also show that Smith’s and (Brown’s) phones contacted one another 22 times between May 12 and May 27, 2021. Both phones showed them present on Fort Hood in the area of the theft between 11:08 p.m. and 11:42 p.m. on June 16, 2021.”
Police used cellphone data to determine that Smith traveled to Nichol’s home in Corpus Christi on June 17, 2021, a few hours after the alleged theft.
Brown was discharged from the Army in 2019 and, like Smith, worked on post as a contractor. He told police on Sept. 14, 2021, that he had bolt cutters and met with Smith at the crime scene, but “that he didn’t like the plan ... and left the location,” according to court documents.
Smith, on the other hand, told investigators that it was Brown who entered the yard, broke the locks on the shipping containers and threw the stolen items over the fence to Smith, who then put them in the car for transport to Corpus Christi. She allegedly paid Brown $5,000, for his part in the alleged theft.
