Wrapping up a year of somber firsts, Margie Taylor, of Conroe in East Texas, Gold Star mother of late Fort Hood Spc. Joey Lenz, is grieving this holiday season, yet determined in her quest for accountability on behalf of her son.

“Joey Lenz will be remembered as the kind soldier who lost his life at Fort Hood because leadership were refusing to listen and instead continued to over medicate young people,” Taylor wrote in a Facebook post Nov. 22 on the page “Forever 32,” dedicated to her son. “It’s not over, Folks. You messed with the wrong mama.”

Joey Lenz

Spc. Joey Lenz, pictured in 2017 at Fort Jackson in South Carolina with his mother, Margie Taylor.
Joey Lenz

Margie Taylor and her grandchildren scattered ladybugs at her son Spc. Joey Lenz's gravesite at Forest Park in The Woodlands before Thanksgiving. "He should be with us for Thanksgiving," Taylor wrote in her Nov. 21 Facebook post.
Joey Lenz

Fort Hood Spc. Joey Lenz, 32, was found dead in his barracks room on Feb. 1. Lenz's mother, Margie Taylor, filed a medical negligence claim in December demanding accountability in her son's death.
Joey Lenz

Spc. Joey Lenz, 32, was found dead in his room at Fort Hood U.S. Army base on Feb. 1. His mother, Margie Taylor, of Conroe had a bench dedicated to her son on Nov. 16 at Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park on what would have been the soldier's 33rd birthday.

