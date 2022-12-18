Wrapping up a year of somber firsts, Margie Taylor, of Conroe in East Texas, Gold Star mother of late Fort Hood Spc. Joey Lenz, is grieving this holiday season, yet determined in her quest for accountability on behalf of her son.
“Joey Lenz will be remembered as the kind soldier who lost his life at Fort Hood because leadership were refusing to listen and instead continued to over medicate young people,” Taylor wrote in a Facebook post Nov. 22 on the page “Forever 32,” dedicated to her son. “It’s not over, Folks. You messed with the wrong mama.”
Keeping her promise to get justice for her late soldier son, Taylor recently filed a $32 million medical malpractice wrongful death claim with the U.S. Army.
“Sweet kind Joey did not deserve to die,” Taylor wrote in a social media post. “His death could have been prevented many times.”
Lenz, 32, was a tactical power generation specialist assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, was found dead in his barracks room on the morning of Feb. 1.
“His heart was three times the normal size,” Taylor said in a TikTok post Dec. 2 regarding her son’s autopsy. “Did they do lab work before prescriptions? No. ...This is not okay. They are killing our military.”
A fierce supporter of the U.S. military to this day, Taylor said she filed the claim not for the money, or to bash the Army, but to prevent other soldiers from losing their lives due to medical negligence.
“It’s kind of a mixed bag to be honest with you,” Taylor said by phone Thursday, explaining how she’s feeling this holiday season and the sharp, heartbreaking difference between Christmas 2022 versus Christmas 2023.
Last Christmas holiday, Taylor happily hosted her youngest son, who unbeknownst to her, was weeks away from his untimely death. They made macaroni and cheese from scratch for his nieces, binge-watched the Western drama “Yellowstone,” and enjoyed priceless family time.
This holiday season, Taylor is setting her sights towards 2023, intent on changing the military for the better in memory of her son.
“The only Christmas Joey missed until now,” Taylor posted earlier this month along with a 2019 photo of her son in the snow in South Korea. “Such a fun guy. He loved Korea and the snow. Justice is coming. You will hear his name making a difference to save lives. Guaranteed. Losing a child and having to fight the Army changes your perspective on everything.”
Untimely death
Lenz, nicknamed ‘Lights Out Lenz’ for his love of a good time, did not live long enough to celebrate his 33rd birthday.
On his birthday this November, Taylor had a memorial bench located at Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park in Conroe dedicated to her late soldier son.
Taylor said an annual physical in October 2021 should have caught that something was wrong with his heart, but instead it was a “self-reported check in.”
“This is normal for the military,” Taylor said in a social media post in October. “Why in hell is this okay? Let’s scream! Stop killing our military that volunteer to serve our country! I will forever grieve for my son’s life and others who came before him and will inevitably die in the future until things change.”
On Dec. 5, Taylor, represented by Tampa-based attorney Daniel Maharaj-Solomon, filed a claim with the U.S. Army Claims Service for “medical negligence sustained by Spc. Lenz at Fort Hood, Texas resulting in his death on February 1, 2022. Specifically, Ft. Hood medical staff over prescribed medications for Mr. Lenz’s mental health conditions which should not have been prescribed to him given his prior recognized heart conditions.”
“This needs to be resolved before more people are killed,” Taylor said.
Taking the Army to task
The filing in and of itself is a rarity.
Until the passage of the Richard Stayskal Act in 2019, for the past 70 years, U.S. service members, unlike their civilian counterparts, have been unable to sue the federal government for medical malpractice.
Still, there are loopholes in the Stayskal Act, according to the family’s attorney.
“What is in the legislation seems to favor the Department of Defense rather than the claimant,” Maharaj-Solomon said by phone earlier this week, explaining that the first step taken on behalf of Lenz was the administrative claim filed with the U.S. Army.
“Given Joey’s status at the time, and what we’re alleging, this is likely something we have to address in the administrative process,” he said. “We’re still hopeful the Army will receive all the material and be fair when it comes to this but there are some caveats to the Stayskal Act.”
Once the Army reviews the evidence, and the claims made by Maharaj-Solomon, he said the Army will conduct their own medical review to determine if there was a breach of any standard of care that would result in a compensable injury.
“The regulations (of the Stayskal Act) were just finalized in August of 2022,” he said. “The military, they have had a bunch of these cases pending, but they haven’t issued decisions until the last six months in terms of paying them out as the regulations are being finalized. ... This is ever evolving.”
The attorney is hopeful Lenz’s case will be the one to change military medical protocol for the better.
“I definitely think there is a viable route to getting changes, not just at Fort Hood, but across the Army and the other branches as well,” he said. “There’s no reason soldiers should be dying on our own soil in our own medical centers.”
Fort Hood
The Herald asked for a comment from officials at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Wednesday but as of deadline Friday had not received responses.
Spokespeople for 1st Cavalry Division and III Corps — Fort Hood’s top command unit — said the following Friday in response to the Herald’s request for comment on Taylor’s pending claim.
“We received your query yesterday (Thursday) regarding the medical negligence claim filed by Spc. Joey Lenz’s mother and request additional time to gather information about where this claim is being handled,” said Lt. Col. Jennifer Bocanegra, 1st Cavalry Division spokeswoman. “The 1st Cavalry Division is not the lead agency regarding medial inquiries or the current litigation following the Soldier’s death. We are saddened by the loss of Spc. Lenz and our hearts go out to his family and friends.”
III Corps spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto referred questions to the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division.
“As a matter of policy we do not discuss pending litigation,” Marotto wrote Friday. “You may contact Criminal Investigation Division Public Affairs at 571-305-4101 for information about their investigation into this death.”
End game
The end game, Taylor said, is to change legislation at the highest level. Beginning in January, the Gold Star mother is planning to lobby for change in Washington, D.C., in person.
“How do you go on from this?” Taylor posted Dec. 9. “Your heart is taken outside your body and stepped on before discarded. So many of our military have lost their lives on our American installations across all branches without answers to their noncombat deaths due to military medical incompetencies with no accountability. How do you feel about that?”
In the past 10 months since her son’s death, Taylor, a public relations executive in southeast Texas, has shared her grievances widely to various social media outlets: TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and podcasts to share her son’s story.
“Joey, I will always love you. Mom is doing this for you. I will never stop,” the mother wrote in a post the day her claim was filed.
In May, the Herald reported on Taylor’s quest to get her son’s final records, including his autopsy report, from Fort Hood. Over the summer, after public and political pressure, Taylor said she finally received 541 pages of medical reports for her son six months after his death. She is still waiting on other documents, including a report on his death from Fort Hood.
“They (Fort Hood) haven’t been honest about this entire thing,” she said. “That’s what people don’t understand: when you lose a child in the military, you don’t get answers.”
Her son’s autopsy report, the mother said, highlights troubling details including the fact that Lenz was on nine prescription medications at the time of his death, many of which had known negative interactions, and his heart was three times the size of a normal heart.
Lenz, who enlisted in 2017, was expected to leave the Army in mid-March.
“He was going to be out of the Army, whether right or not, at least he would’ve been alive,” his mother told the Herald.
Although her son wasn’t particularly a Christmas fan, per se, Taylor said he enjoyed the holidays because of the special time spent with his family.
“This is what people always tell me: He brought great joy to people,” Taylor said. “Even when he was depressed, at times anxious, he was always respectful. He was known to give people his smile. People loved being around him. He was the life of the party and he made people feel good about himself. Some people make your life just a little better and he was one of them. He was that guy.”
