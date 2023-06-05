A retired Army sergeant and her daughter will pick up the keys to a mortgage-free home Wednesday, courtesy of nonprofit Building Homes for Heroes.
Tiffany Millender joined the military in 2004 out of Jackson, Mississippi, to serve her country and to make a difference in her life by making a difference in the lives of others, according to a release from the nonprofit.
She served 14 years before being honorably and medically retired. She deployed for combat tours twice to Iraq and once to Afghanistan.
Millender suffers from multiple medical conditions caused during her deployments, according to the release.
Building Homes for Heroes was founded by New York business executive Andy Pujol after volunteering for search and rescue efforts after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Since 2006, the nonprofit has gifted more than 325 homes.
JPMorgan Chase, Lowe’s and Advance Auto Parts, along with other companies, assisted the nonprofit in obtaining the home for Millender.
Read Thursday’ Herald for coverage of the event.
