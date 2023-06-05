Tiffany Millender

Retired Army Sgt. Tiffany Millender, a Killeen resident, is set to receive a mortgage-free home this week.

A retired Army sergeant and her daughter will pick up the keys to a mortgage-free home Wednesday, courtesy of nonprofit Building Homes for Heroes.

Tiffany Millender joined the military in 2004 out of Jackson, Mississippi, to serve her country and to make a difference in her life by making a difference in the lives of others, according to a release from the nonprofit.

