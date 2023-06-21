Members of the local Korean War Veterans Association and others will gather Sunday evening at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center to remember the many veterans who fought in the war 73 years ago.

The annual ceremony, free and open to the public, marks the anniversary of the start of the war — June 25, 1950. More than 33,000 American service members died in combat during the war, which ended in 1953, according to the Defense Department. Another 2,800 troops died in nonbattle deaths in Korea.

