Members of the local Korean War Veterans Association and others will gather Sunday evening at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center to remember the many veterans who fought in the war 73 years ago.
The annual ceremony, free and open to the public, marks the anniversary of the start of the war — June 25, 1950. More than 33,000 American service members died in combat during the war, which ended in 1953, according to the Defense Department. Another 2,800 troops died in nonbattle deaths in Korea.
The annual event in Killeen is usually held at the Korean War Monument outside the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, but this year the association is holding the event indoors due to the high heat expected Sunday, said Arthur L. Bryan, the commander of the local Korean War Veterans Association.
Bryan said a color guard from 1st Cavalry Division will be part of the ceremony. The ceremony will also include speakers and bell-ringing to honor those who died.
The events starts at 5 p.m. Sunday inside the conference center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. Bryan said the ceremony will be in a room on the right side of the building after entering through the main doors.
