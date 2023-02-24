The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 147 in Killeen recently received 25 brand new wheelchairs, and last week they began to ensure they made them into the hands of veterans who need them.
Lawrence Rivenburg, the chapter president, said they’ve already donated many of them to areas on Fort Hood who cater to retirees, their families and wounded veterans, but they still have more available for veterans in need.
“We gave some out to the Shoemaker Building and some to a couple of the Troop Medical Clinics,” Rivenburg said. “We also have four in reserve for the Fisher House.”
The Fisher House is the nonprofit that serves Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center which provides places to stay for family members of service members and veterans who have extended stays in the hospital.
“We gave some to the Soldiers Recovery Clinic and to the Soldiers Recovery Unit — we even gave them a power wheelchair for a veteran there,” Rivenburg said. “We gave one to the Veterans Evaluation Service in Killeen, and I still have more to give out. So anyone who needs a wheelchair, send them to me.”
Rivenburg said he and members of his chapter were invited to a conference in Austin a few weekends ago for the Professional Anesthesiologists of Central Texas. During the conference, a contest was held to unbox new wheelchairs and see who could put them together the fastest.
“It was funny because they were putting the wheels on upside down … they were trying their best, but they’re doctors,” he said. “I even said to one, do y’all know how to read directions? Because they were just tearing the boxes open, throwing the parts all over the floor trying to figure out what went where. I just said, I tell you what — we’ll help you put them all together.”
With the help of his chapter members and members of their sister chapter in Austin, DAV Chapter 219, the wheelchairs were built. After the doctors had some wheelchair races, all of the wheelchairs were donated to the DAV to give to veterans.
“And that’s what I’ve been doing,” Rivenburg said. “We redid every one of them, made sure the wheels wouldn’t fall off, made sure the brakes were on them … we still have a few we’re working on, but not bad so far.”
If you are a veteran in need of a wheelchair, the DAV Chapter 147 can be reached at 254-781-2031. They are located at 702 East Avenue E in Killeen,
