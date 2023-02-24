The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 147 in Killeen recently received 25 brand new wheelchairs, and last week they began to ensure they made them into the hands of veterans who need them.

Lawrence Rivenburg, the chapter president, said they’ve already donated many of them to areas on Fort Hood who cater to retirees, their families and wounded veterans, but they still have more available for veterans in need.

dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554

