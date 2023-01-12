Firetruck2.jpeg

The Killeen Fire Department chose three decals to pay tribute to soldiers and Fort Hood. Courtesy photo

The Department of the Army announced the winners of the 2022 Army Community Partnership Awards this week, and Killeen-Fort Hood partnerships were among those honored.

Of the seven community partnerships recognized, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood was awarded three. One for a partnership with the City of Killeen Fire Department; one for a partnership with the City of Killeen Regional Airport and one for a partnership with the Central Texas Emergency Management Working Group.

