The Killeen High School Junior ROTC program will be holding a fundraiser from 4 to 9 p.m. March 10 at Raising Cane’s in Killeen.
The fundraiser will benefit the cadets in the program. Raising Cane’s will donate 15% of sales to the Killeen High School ROTC program when the fundraiser is mentioned.
Raising Cane’s is at 1035 S. Fort Hood Street in Killeen. For more information, call 254-519-1811.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.