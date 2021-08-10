A 36-year-old Killeen man was sentenced by a Bell County district court judge to decades behind bars after the man punched a Killeen police officer in 2017.
On Monday, Joseph Wayne Fegurgur, 36, was sentenced by Judge John Gauntt to 60 years in prison on a third-degree felony charge of assaulting a public servant.
The punishment range available to the judge was enhanced to a first-degree felony because of prior convictions. A third-degree felony usually is punishable by two to 10 years in prison, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Gauntt found Fegurgur guilty of the assault on June 23, after a day-long bench trial in the 27th Judicial District Court.
Fegurgur was being held in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday with no bond. He was booked into jail on Jan. 11, 2019.
He has 11 prior criminal convictions dating back to 2002, according to Texas Department of Public Safety records. Nearly all of the law enforcement agencies in Bell County have arrested Fegurgur at various times, including Killeen Independent School District police, Harker Heights police, Nolanville police and KPD.
He has served several prior prison sentences, in 2008 and 2013, the records show.
Dec. 10, 2017
The incident dates back to Dec. 10, 2017, when Killeen police officers were dispatched to a hotel in the area of East Central Texas Expressway in reference to narcotics activity, according to the arrest affidavit.
One of the officers met with the hotel manager who said that a housekeeper had entered one of the rooms for cleaning and “had discovered several ‘lines of a white substance’ along with a glass pipe,” police said. “The officer reviewed pictures of the suspected controlled substance taken by the housekeeper.”
Several KPD officers then accompanied the manager to the room.
“The manager knocked and announced to the occupants that they needed to leave the hotel,” according to the affidavit.
Fegurgur was one of four people in the room. When officers realized that he had a warrant for his arrest, they attempted to place him into custody.
“(The officer) struggled with the suspect, with the suspect striking (the officer) several times about the face and body,” according to the affidavit. The officer was injured in his back and shoulders and also was cut above his eyebrow.
“The suspect was carrying a firearm at the time of his arrest (that) the officer was able to control and secure from the suspect,” police said.
