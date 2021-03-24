A Killeen man was sentenced to a decade of deferred adjudication probation earlier this week after he admitted to striking a man’s car with his own during a domestic incident last year.
Bryant Pacheco, 27, pleaded guilty on Feb. 3 to a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault, and on Monday a sentencing hearing was held in the case.
Judge John Gauntt, who presides over the 27th Judicial District Court, followed a plea agreement. Pacheco was ordered to have no contact with the victim and he also has to pay $250 in restitution.
Gauntt reminded Pacheco that the full punishment range of a fist-degree felony — five to 99 years or life in prison — would be available to a judge if Pacheco violates the terms of his probation.
“Do what they (the probation office) ask you to do when they ask you to do it,” Gauntt said.
Prior to the remote hearing on Monday morning, Pacheco was being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $23,500. He also is facing two misdemeanor charges of driving with an invalid license, jail records showed.
On April 8, 2020, Killeen police responded to a shooting call on Zephyr Road. “Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot in the arm who was identified as Pacheco,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Around the same time, other officers were dispatched to a nearby area regarding a call about a vehicle that had been struck by another vehicle. Police were told that the driver of the vehicle that had been struck fired shots.
Officers spoke with two people, a male driver and a female passenger. The driver told police that Pacheco was the woman’s ex-boyfriend and that Pacheco had previously threatened to hurt him if Pacheco saw them together.
The man said that as he was parked at a stop sign, a vehicle being driven by Pacheco sped up and struck his car several times. The man said that he “retrieved a handgun and shot into the vehicle that Pacheco had been driving,” according to the affidavit.
Killeen man sentenced after striking KPD officer
Also sentenced on Monday, in an unrelated felony assault case, was Ronald Dewayne Caines Sr., 52. Caines, of Killeen was sentenced to a term of four years of deferred adjudication probation after a domestic disturbance led to an assault of a Killeen police officer last year.
During a prior hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court, Caines had pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant.
Judge Paul LePak followed a plea agreement in the case.
Caines also will receive mental health treatment, attend a victim impact panel, complete community service hours and will be required to write a letter of apology to the officer.
The defense attorney for Caines said that his client, a veteran, is involved in Veterans Administration programs.
“He admits that he was agitated and intoxicated and hit the police officer,” said Jim Hewitt. “He’s regretted that since day one.”
The case dates back to Oct. 31, 2020, when KPD officers were dispatched to a residence in the 3100 block of Lantana Drive, in reference to a domestic disturbance.
Police said that a man, who later was determined to be Caines, was outside of the residence and was in an apparently intoxicated state. A woman told police that he had been aggressive toward her and she called 9-1-1.
An investigation determined that Caines had scratched his wife’s hand, inflicting pain. When officers were trying to take Caines into custody, he struck one of them in the mouth, causing visible injury, according to the affidavit.
