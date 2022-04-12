The City of Killeen will recognize Bob Gray Day at 1 p.m. Monday at the Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King will present an official proclamation to a descendant of Gray in honor of the annual occasion, according a city news release.
Capt. Robert “Bob” Gray was a native of Killeen who was chosen by Lt. Col. Jimmie Doolittle to fly in the famous Doolittle Raid over Tokyo during World War II on April 18, 1942. He was selected along with 80 other pilots and was successful in the mission, but died six months later in the China-Burma Campaign.
He received his wings in 1941 when he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army Air Corps and quickly became a top B-25 pilot.
R.T. Polk, Killeen’s 18th mayor who served from 1935 to 1943, first proclaimed Bob Gray Day in memory of the local hero. Mayor Polk ordered that for the duration of time, “Flags will fly from every socket and flagpole in the community, and the day will be set aside permanently as the memorial to a brave heart that winged its way into the very vitals of enemy territory and destroyed military objectives that were calculated to bring harm and destruction to our great country.”
Nash-King will continue this tradition on Monday.
Gray’s legacy continues to be honored with Gray Street in downtown Killeen, the Robert Gray Army Airfield on Fort Hood and a historic display and bronze statue at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, according to the release.
A historian will be a part of the ceremony to express the significance of Gray’s actions. The ceremony will occur in the center lobby of the first floor of the airport, The airport is located at 8101 South Clear Creek Road in Killeen.
