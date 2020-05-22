Killeen has been named the most patriotic city in Texas by Insurify, an online car insurance shopping platform, for the third straight year, according to a press release from the insurance company.
The award goes to the most patriotic cities across America and the cities that have the greatest share of residents who have risked their lives for the country, according to the release.
Insurify referred to its database of over 2 million car insurance applications to help with the selection process of the most patriotic cities. When applying for coverage, drivers indicate whether they or any other driver on their policy is an active-service member or a veteran, as well as the city and state of legal residence, according to the release.
