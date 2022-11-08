Killeen city officials are partnering with the National Mounted Warrior Museum to feature more than 40 military veterans in an effort to highlight Hometown Heroes throughout November.
The banners were hung on Monday and are part of an effort to honor local active-duty, retired or those veterans who have served at Fort Hood at any time. This is ahead of the Veterans Day holiday, Nov. 11.
