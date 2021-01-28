It has been more than 50 years since Killeen resident Guadalupe Lopez served with the infantry in Vietnam, and now his experiences during a year in combat have been immortalized in a book he wrote and has proudly published.
Titled “The Daily Combat Operations for 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry in Vietnam: One Soldier’s Story,” the 196-page memoir begins with the 13-hour flight from Hawaii to Vietnam, takes the reader through 12 months of combat, and winds up with the story of the Dau Tieng Rubber Plantation, location of the battalion tactical operation center.
The book is dedicated to “the servicemen who gave so much to our country while serving with the 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry, 25th Infantry Division, during August 1969 to August 1970 and in general to all who gave their lives in Vietnam.”
Initially, writing the book was a project designed to preserve the memory of one of the most dramatically important years of the retired Army sergeant major’s life, but now that it is finished, he hopes to reach a much bigger audience.
“I started writing in 1995 — somewhere around there — and then my first wife passed away,” Lopez, 82, said. “It was hard for me, because we had been married 51 years. It was hard for me to do anything. Finally, I picked it up two years after she passed away.
“The children were after me. They said, ‘Dad, you need to get this done. You’re going to die and the story is going to die with you.’”
To help with recalling day-to-day details from his tour, Lopez traveled to Washington, D.C., and spent a week making copies of the 2nd Battalion’s nearly 2,000 pages of staff duty journal, which describe the unit’s daily activities during his one-year tour.
“Initially it was hard for me to sit down and write something about Vietnam,” said Lopez, a Laredo, Texas, native who retired from the military in 1980 after joining the U.S. Army when he was 16 years old. Along with serving in Vietnam, he nearly saw his first combat as part of the U.S. invasion force during the Cuban Missile Crisis, a short-lived but historic confrontation between the former Soviet Union and United States over Soviet missile deployments on Cuban soil.
“When you start thinking about the things that went on in Vietnam, and the soldiers that you lost, it gets to you,” Lopez said. “You don’t see too many retirees that have been in an actual war, out by the front, talking about the war.
“When you see retirees talking, it is (usually) those who were in the rear that have never seen combat. All of a sudden, they want to be seen as strong and brave, out there in front. Those are the ones who talk about the military. The ones who were out there in front don’t like to talk about it, because we have seen the horrors of the war.”
Lopez self-published his book through Morris Publishing in Kearney, Nebraska, and has already drawn interest from a traditional publishing company, which could help increase his audience.
For more information on getting a copy of the book, contact Lopez or go to: www.morrispublishing.com.
Lopez can be contacted by email at glopez2jr@twc.com.
