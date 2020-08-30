The William R. Hold Chapter 147 of the Disabled American Veterans on 702 East Avenue E in Killeen recently remodeled its building and is looking to help veterans with anything they may need.
“This building was actually part of Fort Hood back in 1932 and was actually part of the motor pool,” said Senior Vice Commander Lawrence Rivenburg. “They started the DAV here in 1945 and named it after William R. Hold who was in the air force at the time but was killed in 1945. The chapter was awarded in Killeen in 1957.”
Rivenburg said they began remodeling in October putting in water lines, and rewired the building.
“We put in LED lights around the outside of the building which lowered our electric bill,” he said. “It runs us a little over $200 a month, but that’s OK. I cleaned up some branches and stuff outside and made it look real nice, I did that over the span of two days. No one has taken care of the place for several years and me and our commander, Ed Hayes said we were not gonna let this fall.”
Rivenburg said they are halfway done in the process of remodeling the building.
“We recently made a sort of room for people to play cards, have a snack and relax,” he said. “I still have to get up into our attic and install insulation inside the walls too. They never put any in to help stop the heat or cold from coming inside, so I am working on that right now. Then I am going to put in a drainage ditch since we just put in a gutter system since it didn’t have one. There is also painting to be done as well.”
The DAV currently has 1,539 members of its chapter, said Commander Ed Hayes.
“About 800 are over the age of 80 or they live out in other states,” he said. “People usually sign up at Fort Hood, then they will get out of the Army and then they will leave and go back to their state or where they came from. We only have about 12-16 active members that attend the meetings we have every month.”
Rivenburg said it does not cost anything for a veteran to come to the DAV.
“If people want to stop by and say ‘hi how are you doing’, talk to the other guys in here there is no problem with that,” he said. “We never turn anybody away. If they have a claim to fill out we have seven certified people that can do claims. We help people who are wives, husbands and children of veterans and if they need help with schooling they can come here and get educational benefits.”
The DAV covers all of the military not just the Army, said Rivenburg.
“If they want to join the DAV, then they will have a say in what goes on here,” he said. “We also give people stuff to do like crafts, creating things, and we also give away masks and stuff for people who don’t have them.”
The DAV hosts a variety of social events throughout the year like barbecues and Easter egg hunts, said Rivenburg.
“We have a Coffee Call usually the second Saturday of every month,” he said. “It is kind of like a meet and greet type of thing where we come together and have coffee and cakes. Our next Coffee Call is September 12th.”
For more information about DAV 147 contact Rivenburg at 254-316-3463 or email rivenburg2000@yahoo.com.
