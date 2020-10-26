Killeen to host alternate Veterans Day event

Although it won’t be a parade, nor will it be open to the public, an event in honor of Veterans Day will take place in Killeen this year.
The Veterans Day Program will be at 9 a.m. on Nov. 11, outside of Killeen City Hall, with Command Sergeant Major Michael A. Crosby as the keynote speaker. Crosby, a former III Corps command sergeant major, is the top enlisted soldier for U.S. Army Futures Command, headquartered in Austin.
“Veterans Day is an extremely important day for America to honor all who have served our nation during wartime or peacetime,” said Killeen City Councilmember Debbie Nash-King in a news release. “As this year’s program chair, I am truly humbled because I have the opportunity to continue the legacy of my late husband, CSM Elijah King Jr. (RET), who served as the Veterans Day Program chair as well as the Area Veterans Advisory Committee (AVAC) chairperson.”
Traditionally, following a ceremony in front of City Hall, a parade has taken place in Killeen for Veterans Day, but COVID-19 restrictions prevented the parade from happening this year.
“As Nelson Mandela stated, ‘There can be no greater gift than that of giving one’s time and energy to helping others without anything in return.’” Nash-King said. “This is why we should always honor our veterans for their willingness to serve and especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”
Crosby, who left Fort Hood in October to become the U.S. Army Futures Command command sergeant major in Austin, was senior enlisted leader of Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, the more than 70-nation coalition charged to defeat ISIS.
The event will be visible live on the day of the event at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vHsOy8y8TnO38jhj4yiCCA and on the Herald’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.