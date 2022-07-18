Killeen resident James Henry has a concern — the retired U.S. Navy corpsman and Vietnam veteran has found not one, but two U.S. flags in dumpsters since the beginning of July.
And it’s not just the fact the tattered flags were improperly disposed of, it’s where they were found — on Fort Hood.
One was in the dumpster by Fort Hood’s Thrift Store, where he regularly goes to buy old electronics the store has a difficult time selling. The other was found near the Clear Creek Commissary.
“I already talked to them about it,” Henry said of Thrift Store employees. “They had no idea who could have put it there. I realize that anyone could have put them there, but it concerns me that anyone on a military installation does not know and follow proper protocol.”
There are appropriate measures to properly dispose of a U.S. flag that has become unserviceable, and throwing them away is not one of them, according to defense.gov. The most common method is through a dignified burning known as a retirement ceremony which is commonly performed on June 14, or Flag Day, by local veteran organizations or Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops.
“It is not acceptable for anyone to dispose of an American flag in the garbage or even a recycle bin,” said Col. Chad R. Foster, Fort Hood’s garrison commander, in response to Herald questions on Monday. “Flags should always be treated with respect and honor because they represent those who worked, fought and sacrificed their lives for our rights and freedoms. Take your unserviceable American flags to any veterans organization such as the American Legion, Veterans for Foreign Wars, or Disabled American Veterans organization. They will work with their partnered Scouts BSA and Girl Scout troops to dispose of the flag with honor during one of their ‘Ceremony of Final Tribute’ events which occurs on Flag Day, June 14.”
The Killeen area has several VFW, American Legion and other veteran organizations.
To read more about how to properly dispose of the U.S. flag, go to www.defense.gov/News/Feature-Stories/story/article/2206946/how-to-properly-dispose-of-worn-out-us-flags.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.