A Killeen veteran received a helping hand on Monday when the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity gave him a new roof for his home.

Albert Silas, a Navy veteran who served five years during the Vietnam era and another three years in the Army during the 1990s, said the idea to reach out for help with his roof originally came from a story he had read in the Killeen Daily Herald about a similar situation.

