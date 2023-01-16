A Killeen veteran received a helping hand on Monday when the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity gave him a new roof for his home.
Albert Silas, a Navy veteran who served five years during the Vietnam era and another three years in the Army during the 1990s, said the idea to reach out for help with his roof originally came from a story he had read in the Killeen Daily Herald about a similar situation.
“The condition the roof was in, I wouldn’t even qualify for homeowners insurance. Insurance companies were rejecting me right and left,” Silas said. “‘Sorry, Mr. Silas, but your roof is just too deteriorated for us to insure you.’ That didn’t go over too well with my mortgage company. They were going to place me in one of their more draconian policies.”
Silas said he was extremely grateful for the assistance from Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity as he could not afford the $6,000 or more it would have cost for him to do it on his own.
“This has been an absolute blessing, and I am forever grateful to them for this,” he said. “Hopefully they can continue assisting other veterans who are in my situation.”
Dave Farris, the veteran engagement/construction resource specialist with Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, said the entire job to replace Silas’ roof was paid for through grants.
“Once a veteran qualifies, I come out and do the initial inspections and walk-throughs. Then we’ll bring in contractors who estimate the job, and after that, we get moving,” Farris said. “So this is all grant funded — our veterans are our emphasis on some of this, but we serve the greater community as well. We do this because of the need. It’s a chance for us to give back to our community.”
Amber Phelps, programs director for Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, said it’s really important to donate to a local Habitat for Humanity.
“A lot of times, people think if they donate to International that we get those funds. We don’t,” Phelps said. “Habitat International will take their percentage and then distribute the rest of the donations to the local affiliate, so it’s really important to support your local Habitat because that’s what supports your community.”
To donate or find out about volunteer opportunities with Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, visit www.fhahfh.org.
