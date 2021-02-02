The COVID-19 pandemic has hit one Killeen nonprofit particularly hard and could shut it down without a little help from the community.
Operation Phantom Support runs a food pantry in downtown Killeen that assists military families, first responders and veterans in need. But without help, that service could be gone in as little as two months.
“A lot of families we help lost jobs during the pandemic, so many of them had to stop their donations they were giving every month,” said John Valentine, the nonprofit’s founder. “We lost about 60 to 70% of our donations, so it has made us struggle a bit.”
Valentine said the organization had to cut the number of operating days in half, now only opening their doors four Saturdays a month instead of being open on Thursdays and Saturdays. Despite this, the nonprofit has still been helping between 2,300 and 2,500 families a month with food assistance.
That will come to a halt without additional support, Valentine said. While the organization has applied for the next round of the Paycheck Protection Plan for federal assistance, they remain in a holding pattern until Congress approves a new stimulus package.
“People will miss us when we’re gone because of the value we bring to the community,” he said. “It could be detrimental down the line if we have to close down, because where then will all these people go for help?”
Valentine added that any assistance would be appreciated, whether through financial support or donations of food.
Those who would like to help can reach out to Operation Phantom Support, 401 N. 8th St., through Facebook at www.facebook.com/OPSFortHood, online at www.phantomsupport.org or by calling 254-203-5098.
