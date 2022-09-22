All are invited to a gumbo cookoff and cornhole tournament at a local veteran service organization in north Killeen.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 147 is hosting the gumbo cookoff that begins at noon outside the chapter headquarters, 702 E. Ave. E in Killeen.
Judging for the gumbo cookoff begins around 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the DAV chapter’s commander, Lawrence Rivenburg. As of Thursday afternoon, there were five contestants in the cookoff, but same-day registration is allowed — just bring the gumbo.
Entrance into the gumbo cookoff and the headquarters is free, but the cornhole tournament costs $15 per person. The entrance fee goes the winner of the tournament. Registration begins at noon Saturday, and the tournament begins at 4 p.m.
The purpose of the event is for members of the community to meet leaders of the DAV.
