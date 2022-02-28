Central Texas residents are invited to attend the burial of U.S. Army veteran Pfc. Billy Noel Myrick, of Waco, at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, in Killeen.
An unaccompanied veteran burial means that no family members are expected to attend.
This service marks the Veteran Land Board’s 100th unaccompanied burial held at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery and the 170th between all four state veterans cemeteries since the program was initiated by VLB Chairman George P. Bush in 2015. The Texas Veterans Land Board works with the local community and fellow veterans service organizations to ensure that no veteran is left behind.
The first unaccompanied burial conducted at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery was in July 2016. Some unaccompanied burials at the Killeen veterans cemetery have been attended by hundreds of local veterans, active-duty troops from Fort Hood and others.
The idea behind the unaccompanied veteran burials began in 2013. Sen. Jose Menendez worked with the Missing in America Project on a bill, HB 3064, to remove applicable restrictions and clarify the authority of funeral homes and other entities that are in possession of military veterans’ remains to transfer those remains to non family or next-of-kin organizations for the purpose of military burial, according to Brittany Eck, Bush’s press secretary.
“The bill was signed by the governor and became effective Sept. 1, 2013. In November 2015 Commissioner Bush announced that the VLB would start waiving all fees for the burial, ash spreading or columbarium interment of military spouses in addition to veterans,” she said.
Myrick served in the Army from 1958-1959. He will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, the Veterans Land Board on-site representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf.
