The Veterans Crisis Line in Killeen is looking for volunteer responders, according to the organization’s Facebook page.
The volunteers are needed for the day, evening and night, and the organization is looking for volunteers that are active-duty military, veterans, law enforcement, prior law enforcement and counselors, according to the Facebook page.
The reason for the experienced fields of the volunteers is because of the crises the organization deals with, and the experience is important, according to the Facebook post Thursday.
The crisis line currently works with the Killeen Police Department and responds to calls on the hotline that officers make when they are on a call with a veteran in a mental health crisis. Volunteers respond to the location of the call and stay as long as needed to help the veteran with talking and getting them calm and grounded. This can take a few hours or more. Volunteers respond as a two-person team at all times, according to the Facebook post.
Those interested can message the organization on Facebook or call 856-209-8838.
