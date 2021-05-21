Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9192, 301 Wolf St., in Killeen is hosting a shuffle board tournament Sunday, which is open to the public.
The event goes from 1 to 10 p.m. Sunday, and attendees can come and play anytime in that time range, organizers said.
The VFW is also hosting a “hobo soup” dinner on Monday from 6 to 10 p.m. The public is invited.
