A Killeen woman arrested in connection to the Vanessa Guillen case appeared remotely in federal court in Waco today for the first time.
Cecily Ann Aguilar, 22, appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Manske.
She was charged last week with conspiracy to tamper with evidence by impairing a human corpse, a second-degree felony. She faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a maximum $250,000 fine, according to the Texas Penal Code.
“It is merely her initial appearance,” said Daryl Fields, public affairs officer with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Texas, in an email on Monday. “Arraignment has yet to be scheduled. She is not expected to enter a plea today.”
Aguilar's next court appearance is set for July 14.
Aguilar was listed as an inmate in the McLennan County Jail since being transferred there from the Bell County Jail. No bond was listed.
During an initial appearance on a felony case, the judge is required to inform the defendant of their rights, according to Rule 5 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure:
“(A) the complaint against the defendant, and any affidavit filed with it;
(B) the defendant's right to retain counsel or to request that counsel be appointed if the defendant cannot obtain counsel;
(C) the circumstances, if any, under which the defendant may secure pretrial release;
(D) any right to a preliminary hearing; and
(E) the defendant's right not to make a statement, and that any statement made may be used against the defendant.”
The allegations
According to a news release on July 2 from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Texas, "20-year-old U.S. Army Specialist Aaron Robinson told Aguilar that he killed a female soldier by striking her in the head with a hammer while on Ft. Hood on April 22, 2020. Robinson further admitted to Aguilar that he transferred the woman’s body off of Ft. Hood to a remote site in Bell County. Subsequently, Robinson enlisted the help of Aguilar in disposing of the dead female’s body.”
“The complaint further alleges that at a later time Aguilar recognized the deceased, whom she helped Robinson mutilate and dispose of, as Vanessa Guillen,” officials said.
The attorney for the Guillen's family said on Sunday that human remains found near the Leon River recently were positively identified as Guillen, the Fort Hood soldier who went missing on April 22.
Human remains were found June 30 near the Leon River in Bell County, about 20 miles east of Fort Hood, during the search for Guillén. An Army spokesman told the Associated Press on Sunday that they were still waiting for positive identification of the remains.
The Herald has reached out to Army officials on Monday for an update on the status of identification of the remains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.