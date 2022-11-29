A Killeen woman was set to face a jury in January for her role in the cover-up of the murder of a Fort Hood soldier more than two and-a-half years ago; but on Tuesday, she instead pleaded guilty during a surprise hearing that was not listed on federal court dockets or calendars.
Dressed in orange prison garb, Cecily Aguilar, 24, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey C. Manske on Tuesday afternoon, at which time she waived her rights and pleaded guilty to making a false statement and being an accessory after the fact in the Fort Hood death case that has made nationwide headlines.
Aguilar was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 13, 2021, after police said that she helped her boyfriend, Fort Hood Spc. Aaron Robinson, cover up his murder of 20-year-old Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen on April 22, 2020.
“The U.S. will move to dismiss the remaining charges against the defendant,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Frazier, during his presentation of the plea agreement prior to Aguilar entering her pleas of guilty. “The U.S. will seek the imposition of consecutive (rather than concurrent) sentences to all counts on which she is convicted.”
If the sentencing judge imposes maximum consecutive sentences, Aguilar would be sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by 12 years of probation, Manske said. A judge also could impose restitution as part of the agreement.
“In the worst-case scenario, your maximum fines would be $1 million, excluding any order of restitution, and $400 in special assessments to the Crime Victims Fund,” Manske said to Aguilar.
The next step in the process is for the probation department to prepare a pre-sentence report to help guide the sentencing judge.
“It gives the sentencing judge as much information about you as possible,” Manske said. “It will be based, in part, on an interview ... in which the probation officer will ask you questions about your current and past physical and mental health, your family background, educational history, criminal history, and your version of this particular offense. It usually takes about 90 to 120 days for the pre-sentence report process to be completed and a sentencing date to be set.”
Toward the end of the hearing, Manske delineated Aguilar’s rights and then asked if she persisted in her pleas of guilty.
“Yes, sir,” Aguilar responded.
“I will therefore prepare a written report to the sentencing judge recommending that he find that your pleas of guilty are freely and voluntarily made, that you understand the nature of the charges and penalties, and that you understand your Constitutional and statutory rights and desire to waive them, and that you’re competent,” Manske said. “I accept the plea agreement and find you guilty.”
The hearing was not listed in federal court records or the calendars of any federal judges in Waco as of Tuesday morning. On Monday, Guillen’s sister had announced on social media that the hearing would take place.
“Tomorrow, we will face this monster in court...” wrote Mayra Guillen. “Cecily Aguilar is the person that participated in the disappearance of my sister’s body… & countless other disturbing details that I can’t bare (sic) to type or say. #JusticeforVanessaGuillen.”
Speaking outside of the federal courthouse in Waco after the plea hearing, Mayra Guillen told reporters that the next 90 to 120 days will be difficult for the family.
“I feel like I’m going to be a bit impatient because I wish it all could have ended this year,” she said, in an ABC News clip. “Sentencing could be in February or March, but until then, anything could happen. She could take back what she said and it could be set for trial. Who knows? There’s a lot of ways to describe justice, but I want her to get the time she deserves. I’m comforted that she’ll be locked up for most of the rest of her life. I hope that she has time to sit and think about what she did and how she impacted our life.”
Vanessa Guillen, of Houston, joined the Army in 2018, right out of high school, and was stationed at Fort Hood. Her family in August filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the U.S. Army, alleging that she was sexually harassed and assaulted while stationed at the post.
Months after Guillen was reported missing on April 23, 2020, her remains were discovered on June 30, 2020, by contractors working along the Leon River near Little River-Academy in Bell County. On July 1, 2020, Robinson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he left Fort Hood was confronted by Killeen police.
