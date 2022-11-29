Guillen composite photos

Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen, left, was killed by fellow soldier, Spc. Aaron Robinson, right, according to Army investigators. Killeen resident Cecily Aguilar, center, is accused of helping Robinson hide Guillen’s body.

 Courtesy photos

A Killeen woman was set to face a jury in January for her role in the cover-up of the murder of a Fort Hood soldier more than two and-a-half years ago; but on Tuesday, she instead pleaded guilty during a surprise hearing that was not listed on federal court dockets or calendars.

Dressed in orange prison garb, Cecily Aguilar, 24, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey C. Manske on Tuesday afternoon, at which time she waived her rights and pleaded guilty to making a false statement and being an accessory after the fact in the Fort Hood death case that has made nationwide headlines.

