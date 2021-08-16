A Killeen woman officially entered a not-guilty plea on an 11-count federal indictment related to the murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen last year.
Cecily Aguilar, 23, initially was indicted on July 14, 2020, on one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and two counts of tampering with evidence. Nearly a year later, on July 13, Aguilar was re-indicted by a federal grand jury on eleven counts: four counts of false statement or representation; three counts of accessory after the fact; two counts of tampering with documents or proceedings; and one count each of conspiracy to tamper with documents or proceedings, and destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation.
On Aug. 11, Aguilar’s defense attorney submitted a waiver of arraignment to the court in which Aguilar pleaded not guilty to the charges. In his order filed the next day, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey C. Manske accepted the plea.
As of Monday, no hearings or a new trial date have been set by the court in Aguilar’s case.
All of the counts stem from the ways in which Aguilar allegedly helped her boyfriend, 20-year-old Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, dispose of Guillen’s body after Army investigators said he had killed her with a hammer on April 22, 2020. Police said that Aguilar repeatedly lied to investigators to cover up the crime.
Months after Guillen, 20, was reported missing on April 23, 2020, her remains were discovered on June 30, 2020, by contractors working along the Leon River near Belton.
Robinson died on July 1, 2020, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was confronted by Killeen police.
The seven-page indictment lists each count along with the date of the accusation, all of which occurred between the dates of April 22 to June 30, 2020.
Aguilar has been held in the McLennan County Jail since her arrest more than a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.