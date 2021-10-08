A Killeen woman was sentenced this week to time served after beating two juveniles.
On Tuesday, Craignisha Nicole Fields, 21, pleaded guilty to assault with bodily injury, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 60 days in jail with credit for time served, Bell County court records showed.
Fields was originally indicted on a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child earlier this year.
Her case was heard in the 426th Judicial District Court.
She was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $11,500, on three misdemeanor theft charges and criminal trespass.
On Feb. 23, 2020, Killeen police went to an apartment in the 4000 block of Cambridge Drive after a report of a violent domestic disturbance.
Upon arrival, a juvenile boy told police that Fields punched him in the stomach, according to the arrest affidavit.
An older juvenile boy told police he heard the younger one screaming and came downstairs to see what was going on. When Fields asked the other juvenile if he had a problem, he responded affirmatively. In response, the older juvenile told police Fields punched him and hit him about six times “on his face with a closed fist,” police said.
The older juvenile boy tried to get away, but Fields grabbed him, pulled him back and continued to punch him until a witness broke up the fight, police said.
The witness told police that the juvenile boys were on the stairs throwing cups at her and Fields. She told police Fields “thumped” the younger juvenile on the chest and the older juvenile started “talking mess” before he and Fields fought, the affidavit said.
When officers talked to Fields, she admitted to thumping the younger boy in the chest for throwing cups, and when the older boy came downstairs, “she did not like the way he came at her, and since she was already mad, she punched (him) in the face and they started to fight,” police said.
Officers took photos of visible injuries to the older boy’s head and arm.
