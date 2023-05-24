KILLEEN — Life was not easy for South Carolina native Dandre Majorbartley, who bounced around a few times during her childhood and wound up homeless before deciding to join the Army and change her future.
“My mom had some problems, and I got taken away from her when I was 12,” the former U.S. Army specialist now living in Killeen said. “I moved in with my dad when I was 12. At that time, he was driving trucks. He got brain cancer that same year, so he ended up not driving anymore. He wound up in the hospital and he lived there for about three years.
“That was a tough time. I went from living with my mom to living with my dad to living with my aunt. Once I graduated high school, I didn’t have a place to stay anymore. When I joined the Army, I was 19, living on the street. It was from pillar to post.”
One year after she graduated from high school in 2010, Dandre enlisted in the military. She reported for basic training and advanced individual training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, but before she could lace up her boots, there was a little problem.
“I had signed my contract to go in the Army … I want to say about a year after I was out of school, but I was overweight, so I had to lose a lot of weight to be able to join,” she said.
“I think I had lost at the time about 30 pounds. Then, when I went to go sign my contract, I was put on a six-month hold. During those six months, I ended up working at a Walmart, and my aunt ended up letting me stay with her, right before I got ready to ship out.”
Her military career finally got underway in January 2012, and although she admits to being a bit of a troubled child, basic training went smoothly. She was used to being yelled at and had also spent four years in Junior ROTC back in high school.
“My dad did 15 years in the Army; my brother was in Afghanistan at the time; my uncle is a retired sergeant major. Me and, like, three of my cousins all joined at the same time,” she said.
“Everybody said it was gonna be tough, but my dad yelled more than those drill sergeants, so I ate it up for the most part. I didn’t cause any issues in basic. Some of my battle buddies would cry when the drill sergeant yelled, but I just ignored them. I was just, like, ‘Roger that,’ and keep on pushing. I was used to it because my dad was Army and he raised me that way. It didn’t bother me.”
After training as a human resource specialist, Dandre reported to Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos), where she stayed for the next four-and-a-half years. She got married in February 2014, but the marriage was short lived and did not end well.
“I kinda got married pretty fast on active duty, because I needed a family care plan. I ended up pregnant with my first son when I got to Fort Hood (and) you can’t stay in the Army unless you have a family care plan, so I ended up getting married to a guy that I was dating. That didn’t work out and I lost everything I had. I didn’t think anything like that could happen to me, but basically I feel like I was used.
“When I got out (she was medically retired in 2016), the Army stopped my check. I was battling a CPS case at the time because my marriage had ended with some domestic issues. I was working when I got out — I had a job with TDCJ (Texas Department of Criminal Justice) — but what happened was, CPS wound up taking my kids away and having me pay child support. I didn’t have any money, and when it came time to pay me, TDCJ refused to pay me because they said I owed the state of Texas money, even though I had my kids back at that time.
“We’re in there cooking noodles and things like that, just trying to survive. I did end up getting my back pay, but those months that I didn’t have any money, we really struggled. It took over six months to get my child support (order) to stop. I’m glad that part of my life is over with.”
After a while, Dandre headed back east to be closer to her family in Georgia. She stayed there for two years, but wound up returning to Central Texas.
“I really didn’t do much of anything in Georgia,” she said. “I got my back pay from the Army, and all I did was open up a recording studio for at-risk youth. I allowed kids to come in and make music. Anything to keep ‘em out of the streets.
“Me and a couple kids drove from Georgia to do a show at South by Southwest (music festival in Austin). Then, I had applied (to buy) a house in Georgia and they denied me. Once I got denied, I decided I had to leave because I knew it was easy to get a house in Texas. It was within a day (that) I packed all of my stuff and got on the road. Me and the two kids.
“I got to Texas and applied for a mobile home. I didn’t think I would get it, but I did. I stayed in the trailer for two years. During that time, I started working on my credit and things like that. My goal was to buy a house.
“I dropped out of regular college and went to barber college. After two years, I graduated barber college and turned around and got into an associate degree program, and I got my associate degree (digital cinematography) four months later. Right after that, I worked on post for a year, cutting hair at the barber shop, and saving my money.”
Now, Dandre is living in that dream house, working part time as a substitute teacher in Killeen, finishing her bachelor’s degree at Full Sail University, and running her own business, Major Cutz Barbershop on Westcliff Road.
Right now, she is applying for a full-time teaching gig in the Killeen district, and her plan is to continue with the barbershop, teach school for a few years and then open her own beauty college.
“I’ve come a long way, and I’m not going to stop,” the mother of three boys said. “I’ve got to keep pushing. I’m the first person in my family to graduate from college. The first one to have a house. They come to my house and they think it’s an Airbnb.
“I didn’t really have a childhood. That’s what made me want to have my own kids and give them the stuff I never had. I didn’t have no house growing up, so I wanted to buy my kids a house. I didn’t get to wear name brand shoes that often, either, so now I go out and buy the name brands. I make sure to take my kids outside and go do things that are fun. We do stuff like laser tag, and I always tell my oldest son that not only is he learning, I’m learning, too.
“I always tell people there’s hope. If I can do it, you can do it.”
Her military career ended prematurely and everything that happened during and after that was not exactly a part of her life plan, but Dandre says everything happens for a reason and she is more than happy with the way things have turned out.
“Initially, I was (disappointed),” she said, “but I think everybody has to deal with that adjustment period. It’s kind of like, ‘Well, what am I going to do now?’
“What I learned from the military is paperwork, and I’m very good at it. I learned all these things because I was working in human resources. So, granted my career didn’t last 20 years, but at the end of the day — some people may not see it like this — the military is a job like any other job. Even though my career didn’t last 20 years, I got a medical retirement, so my kids are covered. I have Tricare the rest of my life. My sons have their military IDs. We’re fine.
“I miss seeing my friends every day. It’s harder to make friends outside of the military. The military kind of forces you to battle-buddy up, and things like that. So I miss that, but I don’t miss waking up early to go to PT. I had two kids under two (years old), so I would have to wake up at 4:30 to get them dressed and ready to go to daycare. To this day, my friends still do not see how I did it.
“It all worked out. The military gave me everything I needed. I wasn’t the best behaved student when I was a kid (and) that’s why I think people are surprised that I have so many accomplishments. In school, I was bad. I was acting out.
“Now that I’m a substitute teacher, I can identify those students who have issues at home. Sometimes, when these students are at school acting out, it’s something going on at home. I know what it’s like to come from being underprivileged. I know what it’s like to not have your own room at home. Since I overcame that part of my life, I feel like I can help those kids.
“I have students that come down (to the barber shop) on the weekends and sweep up hair. They’re staying out of trouble and that’s what I want to do. I want to give back to my community in whatever way that I can. I was once in that position, to where when I went home, I didn’t know if my mom was going to be there when I got there.
“I’m proud of myself, but at the same time, I’m humbled. I don’t want to get to a place where I feel like I’m too good to work. I still go to my shop and cut hair. I don’t want my barbers to feel like, ‘Oh, she’s never in here working.’
“I’m going to make sure that no matter how high I make it, I still give back to the community. I really want to inspire people … Even though my time in the Army was short, sometimes the military is a stepping stone to bigger and better things. You never know what God has in store for you, as long as you keep pushing.”
