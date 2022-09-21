NAFIS

Killeen ISD officials met with U.S. Senator John Cornyn in Washington, D.C. Tuesday.

 Courtesy | Office of U.S. Sentator John Cornyn

Killeen Independent School District officials, and other federally-impacted school districts, met in Washington, D.C. this week.

In a news release Tuesday, the office of U.S. Sen. John Cornyn shared a photo of the senator meeting with Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft and school board Vice President Susan Jones “to discuss their priorities for the school year.”

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.