Killeen Independent School District officials, and other federally-impacted school districts, met in Washington, D.C. this week.
In a news release Tuesday, the office of U.S. Sen. John Cornyn shared a photo of the senator meeting with Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft and school board Vice President Susan Jones “to discuss their priorities for the school year.”
KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya confirmed Wednesday Craft, KISD Deputy Superintendent Megan Bradley, new Chief Financial Officer Kallen Vaden, board of trustees President Brett Williams and Vice President Susan Jones attended the 2022 National Association of Federally-Impacted Schools conference in D.C. Sunday through Tuesday.
“The conference is intended to educate and inform district staff and board members on Impact Aid law and the importance of advocating for the funding and potential increase to funding since impact aid is not appropriated,” Maya said in an email to the Herald Wednesday. “Impact Aid is the Federal Government’s reimbursement to school districts for the presence of nontaxable Federal property (i.e. military installations). Funding appropriated annually by Congress goes directly to school districts and can be used for any general fund purpose, including academic materials, technology, staff or transportation, supporting all students. This flexibility allows school district leaders to target funds based on need.”
Maya said the conference offered several breakout sessions “pertaining to Impact Aid law, current policy, and educational focused sessions.”
According to NAFIS “talking points” provided to the district, the association as a whole requested an additional $57 million in federal Impact Aid funding for fiscal year 2023 “to help cover the cost of new school districts, address the rising costs of education and provide a payment in lieu of taxes that recognizes the increase in assessed value of taxable land.”
“If applicable, THANK them for their support of a proposed FY 2023 funding increase for Impact Aid,” the NAFIS document states. “REQUEST support for a $57 million increase for Impact Aid in FY 2023, which reflects the House version of the FY23 appropriations bill. ...EXPLAIN what an increase to Impact Aid could mean to your district.”
KISD was allotted $46 million in federal impact aid funding during the 2021-22 school year.
Officials from Copperas Cove ISD, Fort Sam Houston ISD, Randolph Field ISD, Lackland ISD and Lake Dallas ISD also attended the conference, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.