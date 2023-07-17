Veronica Garza is having a problem. The medically retired U.S. Army captain has tried multiple times to get her father, Frederico Garza, a state identification card and can’t seem to come up with acceptable documentation for her father to get one.
Frederico is a 90-year-old Korean War veteran who just wants an ID to make it easier for him to vote, Veronica Garza said. She has made three attempts so far at the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Killeen to find the right combination of documents that will be acceptable.
“This is all about voting. He wants his state ID so he can vote locally,” she said. “It shouldn’t be that hard to get a state ID to vote, and (the DMV) don’t even attempt to help you. They just tell you that you don’t have (the necessary documents), get out of line.
“All of this is because his driver’s license is expired. He’s 90 — would you want a 90 year old out there driving? You’re slower, and he knows that. He told us when he got here that he didn’t want to drive anymore.”
Frederico Garza could not even use a DD-214 (military documentation of service) to prove who he is because all his service records were destroyed 50 years ago in the fire at the Military Personnel Records Center in St. Louis, Missouri, that destroyed an estimated 16 to 18 million personnel files, the vast majority covering the period just before World War I through 1963. It’s believed to be the largest loss of records in one catastrophe in U.S. history.
Veronica Garza said her father has been living with her for three years now. He does not work at his age and lives off of Social Security, so does not receive tax documentation that could prove that residency.
After a lot of further research, Veronica Garza finally found information that because he is over the age of 70, her father should still be allowed to vote using his expired driver’s license as long as it can still identify him, so he may not need a new state ID after all.
“It’s just a very frustrating system,” she said. “Imagine if someone didn’t have anybody reading all this stuff to them and researching it all. I feel bad for the people who don’t have anyone to help them.”
