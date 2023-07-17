Garza

Veronica Garza has been trying to help her father, Federico Garza, a 90-year-old Korean War veteran, a state identification card so he can vote more easily. Veronica says the process has been a mess trying to prove her father is eligible for the ID card, and the Department of Motor Vehicles in Killeen has been of no help.

 Courtesy photo

Veronica Garza is having a problem. The medically retired U.S. Army captain has tried multiple times to get her father, Frederico Garza, a state identification card and can’t seem to come up with acceptable documentation for her father to get one.

Frederico is a 90-year-old Korean War veteran who just wants an ID to make it easier for him to vote, Veronica Garza said. She has made three attempts so far at the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Killeen to find the right combination of documents that will be acceptable.

0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.